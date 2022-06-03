The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, June 4, 2022

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 4, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, June 04, 2022.

Aries

Aries, your heart is fixed on something and you have trouble letting the matter go. When you love someone, you don't really give up easily.

So, it's hard for you to simply forget how things used to be when the Moon is n Leo. Your passion rises to the surface and reminds you that change happens, but that does not always mean it's easy for you to say goodbye.

Taurus

Taurus, your heart is focused on making your home happy. You are driven to do all the right things and have everything in order.

Perfectionism in love does not always match up nicely, so there can be some disappointments. Instead of putting your expectations so high, be OK with good enough. Love makes up for the difference.

Gemini

Gemini, today, you have something you want to say. The feeling that you have a thing you'd like to get off your chest is hard to shake off.

From saying "I love you" to "I can't take this anymore" many words that you've left unspoken are ready to come to the light. It's not easy to say what you have on your mind, but when it's necessary, it's hard to hold back.

Cancer

Cancer, money can be a dealbreaker. Finances were never meant to be the focus of your relationship. But, sometimes the pressure of life makes the topic impossible to avoid.

There can be power struggles to work through now. You may feel like you have to regain a sense of control over spending. Today may be a tough day to try and get each other on the same page.

Leo

Leo, you want what you want, and your confidence can have you wondering how anyone can say or act as if they aren't sure what they need. You may need to exercise extreme patience in your relationship.

There's a need to create room for your partner to sort things out. Confusion can be hard to understand when you are on the other side, but this just means it's time to focus on yourself until the right time to talk is there.

Virgo

Virgo, it's unfair for someone to keep bringing up the past, but it does happen. A problem with letting something fester has little to do with you.

You may take it on today, but remember that refusal to forgive is more about the pain the other person feels than what it is you can do to fix it at the moment. Some emotions need time to process on their own.

Libra

Libra, even good friends can overstep boundaries and say an opinion about your relationship that's unfounded.

You may find that unwanted advice is given today, and it can have you wondering why. There can be all sorts of reasons, and the only way for you to get to the heart of the matter is to ask.

Scorpio

Scorpio, people say that you teach others how to treat you, and while that may be true in many ways it's also hard to accomplish. When someone has decided to withhold respect from you, that's their decision.

You cannot be expected to change a person's mind by how you act. There is only so much you can do to control outcomes. You are only responsible for your input.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, it's hard to not believe in love, even when you feel like you're ready to throw in the towel and sit things out for a while.

This weekend, it's your heart that feels ready, although your mind may be saying you aren't. It is a battle you won't feel like you win just because you were designed to care for others deeply.

Capricorn

Capricorn, it takes a lot of courage to tell someone your secrets. You are ready to bare your soul to someone you care for. And, this is a huge step in your life. There are parts of you that you may feel the need to remain in the dark, locked up in the closet for safekeeping.

But how free you will feel once you know that your story has been told. You are OK with knowing the truth is out there, even if things don't work out how you imagined they would.

Aquarius

Aquarius, long-distance love can be a challenge for you today. When you long for more physical closeness but are unable to satisfy your desires it can be sad and hard to take.

Still, your love is tested and passed with flying colors. This moment may just show you how much you truly care for the person you're with.

Pisces

Pisces, you will piece your heart back together again. You will learn to rise above the ashes and find yourself healed and unshaken by all that has happened. It takes courage to speak your truth, Pisces. And, once you have found the heart to begin, you won't stop until you've reached your place of peace and joy.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.