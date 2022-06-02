The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, June 3, 2022

Your daily horoscope for June 3, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Friday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, June 03, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Finally, Aries. Mercury is direct and communication, organization and all the things that you depend on can start to return to normal.

Workplace meetings and chats with conversations may feel less chaotic starting now. And, what you discovered about yourself during retrograde season can finally be put into action.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Let out a deep sign of relief, Taurus. It took a while but now you are feeling more like yourself. Your inner thoughts and feelings reach clarity.

You see the world for what it is. You can relax now. Your tension will be less and perhaps you'll be able to get yourself some sleep tonight.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Negative people find a way to get back to where they belong once you no longer pay attention to them.

With your ruling planet stationed direct, the person who seemed to pop back into your life without warning may pop right back out again. Just as nothing good can last forever, thank goodness neither can anything that feels bad.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's time to break out from your shell, Cancer. Even introverts can become lonely for companionship sometimes.

You might enjoy your solitude, but now that Mercury is direct, you can feel social and more open to interacting with others, even in group settings. Make plans for the weekend to have fun. Let your friends know you're ready to do something fun at the start of summer.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Things at work can start to hum, and your charm, all the wonderful ways you are able to pull things together show for you in an amazing way.

You are the problem-solver, a team builder who knows what to do. You may even get the green light on a project that's been delayed for too long.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's time to get the record straight, Virgo. You may have heard some news through the grapevine, but you need to be direct.

Now with your ruling planet finished with retrograde, think about how you can pull things together. Perhaps a brainstorming session is in order where everyone can chat about what's going on and how to resolve the conflicts.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

A karmic lesson that you've been learning finally comes to the surface for you to resolve once and for all. You are ready to set things to rest now. The thoughts have been pondered. The questions asked, and even in the areas of life where some ends remain lingering, there's a part of you prepared to say goodbye and begin the next chapter of your life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

There are certain things that you thought you wanted to know, but now you realize it was better for you to remain in the dark. You may decide to chuck the honesty of a person you hoped to get to know and realize that their past is not something you desire to hear about it.

It can require some changing of the subject today, but this may be a gift for you when you finally decide not to let their experiences dictate your time together.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Health is wealth, Sagittarius. You've gone too deeply into your own thoughts and it's been quite nerve-wracking lately. It's time to get back to the gym and to get out from behind closed doors.

You need to enjoy some sunshine and get busy once again. The world calls for your attention, so go out and adventure the way Sagittarians do.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Yes, even you can pick up an art brush and paint something beautiful and fun. Your life is so busy, imagine how therapeutic it would be for you to sit down and explore something artful and expressive. You may not think you're that wonderful in drawing or creativity, but you are much better than you realize. All you need is practice and a bit of time committed to a hobby you love.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Get comfortable, Aquarius. Take a rest. The storms of life are passing you by. You don't need to ride every wave that comes your way. It's a good day to sit this one out and let everyone else do the heavy lifting.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Sweet talk and charming conversations are a welcome change from your inner monologue. You're ready to have someone truly listen to your thoughts and feelings. It's going to feel so good to be heard.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.