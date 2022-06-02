The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall For The Wrong Person During Moon Trine Uranus, June 2 - 3, 2022

Three zodiac signs completely miss the red flags they see and then fall for the wrong person during the Moon trine Uranus, June 2 - 3, 2022.

One of the traits that come with today's interesting transit, Moon trine Uranus, is the ability to think fast and do faster.

This could lead to impulsive behavior or thinking we are right simply because we haven't really thought things through.

So, during Moon trine Uranus, we will see people throw themselves into things, like commitments, plans, ideas, and conversations — and the result will turn out to be something like the person saying to themselves afterward, "I should have thought that through. Hmm."

This is the transit that makes people fall for the wrong person. And it's not like we need any help in that department, as we generally do go about our romantic lives somewhat haphazardly, but this time ... it's worse. What we think is the promised land of romance and love will turn out to be a lesson in 'how to NOT make that mistake again.'

Another prime example of what this transit potentially does to certain susceptible signs of the Zodiac is that it makes us feel comfortable with our choices, no matter how bad they are. It's like an instant justification happens.

Whatever we do, whoever we decide to spontaneously get involved with, we see only positivity and a green light. In other words, we politely kid ourselves. Because we think we're right, we dive headfirst into all the wrong moves.

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

All you really want is to live your life in peace and love. And, in the search for peace and love, you tend to get anxious; you want it now, and you want to seal the deal as soon as possible. That's how you see love: a deal. Sure, you want the benefits and the companionship, but you're not someone who wants to dawdle around waiting for someone to commit.

So, in this way, you take anyone you can get. It's not from desperation but from a need to 'seal the deal.'

Moon trine Uranus gives you the justification you need by letting you feel that the person in your life that may turn into your romantic partner, is absolutely the one for you, no questions asked.

You bypass whether they are a good person or not, and you don't care what they do for a living. You just want to seal that deal and lock in on the idea that "YAY, now I have a partner, too!" You've got the wrong partner, but hey, you sealed the deal.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

There's someone in your life that you've been calling "the love of your life," to friends, and each time you say it, someone winces. While your business should be none of theirs, you can't help but feel like your friends are trying to interfere, and you resent it.

With Moon trine Uranus, your friends get to watch you dive into something they all seem to feel is very wrong.

You're involved with someone you believe the sun rises and sets upon. You're not open to seeing them as human — they are your superstar, and while everyone around you sees this person as a fraud, you just don't care what they see. You didn't ask for advice, though you probably should take it anyway. Because of Moon trine Uranus, you will fight hard to bring a totally worthless person into your life. Don't say your friends didn't warn you.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If there's one thing that goes along with your sign, during Moon trine Uranus, it's the need to believe in something. In this case, it's a person. You see something shiny and glimmering; others see someone who is a creep. You've somehow convinced yourself that you need this person in your life, much to the horror of those who love you.

Your family and friends are aghast at your behavior. It's like you wait around for your great love to send you a heart emoji, and then you fall apart with giggles, believing that this is the greatest love imaginable.

To boot, the person you have fallen for is cheap and a liar. But you hang on their every word (or emoji) as if they are love itself. Are you really going to do this AGAIN, Sagittarius? Please, give up being a fool for love. Those who really love you are tired of seeing you make yourself an idiot.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.