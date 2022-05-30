The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, May 31, 2022

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 31, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Aries

Take your time when it comes to love, Aries. It takes a moment for you to feel safe and secure when in a new relationship.

You may want and wish that you could pretend your heart has never been hurt in the past. But, feelings don't just disappear. They sometimes creep up when you least expect them to, so be sure to address them.

Taurus

Be true to yourself, even when you're unsure what you stand for, Taurus.

If you're going through the motions, then at the very least admit that to yourself. Honesty starts with you. To be honest with others, you'll want to also be honest with yourself.

Gemini

You are still too afraid to love fully, Gemini, and that's OK. You have reservations and this is a healthy part of healing.

You will need time to get to know a person. You will want to be sure that when you are involved you are ready to share your life and not pull back when things become real.

Cancer

Friends are a wonderful place to vent your thoughts and be transparent about your emotions.

You have people who you can trust to keep your secrets. This will feel like a much better place to voice concerns about red flags than to post passive-aggressively online.

Leo

Your career can be a wonderful place to explore a new type of love and passion.

You may not always feel satisfied in your love life, but going to work can give you much-needed space to think about life.

By the time the workday is done, you'll have gained a better perspective about what you want and why.

Virgo

Love changes things, Virgo. What you once believed to be true about relationships may suddenly not be the case. Love has a radical way of transforming your opinions.

It gives you compassion for others, and it also helps you to see the world from another person's eyes.

Libra

When you love someone, you wish to care for their needs. Your generous nature comes out in ways that you did not expect it to. You may experience a desire to protect someone and to share parts of your life in a way you haven't in a very long time.

Scorpio

You find a way to renew love or rebuild a relationship that was once difficult for you. There's an amazing sense of hope and optimism for you at this time. You may feel like it's not impossible to get back to where you once were because you're a different person now.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Sagittarius

Commitments and promises are so important to keep. You desire to know that you can be there for someone in a way that you truly know you can. You're ready to take the leap and enter into a one-on-one relationship that you build together. Your heart is ready for love that is going to last.

Capricorn

Healthy love comes from being a person with strong boundaries and mutual respect. A relationship that is rooted in a friendship becomes a rock you depend on in so many ways. This can be the ember of love that turns into a romantic spark. A wonderful surprise for you both!

Aquarius

It's time for pleasurable experiences and memories you'll enjoy. Today is the start of something fresh and new. To look back is to waste an opportunity that the universe is gifted you. Today can be full of good love that lasts.

Pisces

Are you hoping to start a family? Today, your life is fruitful and filled with fertile opportunities.

It's a wonderful time to explore expanding your family if you want to. Have a conversation with your partner to see what they feel; this can be the start of something beautiful for both of you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.