Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 26, 2022

What do you do better than anyone else? If you are interested in taking the lead, Thursday is made just for you.

The day's numerology is a Life Path 1, the Leader. The Leader is independent and they are also driven and full of energy and life.

The Sun and Moon complement one another today, and this brings an air of vitality and mental clarity to us all.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Once you've made up your mind, it's nearly impossible to get you to change it.

You have a few choices you need to make, so when you pick which option you'd like to pursue, be sure it's the one you want. You'll be all in, and it will be tough for you to get back out.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Strength

You are strong like a Bull, Taurus, and that's why people view you as the dependable one. Today, you will want to pursue your dreams with all you have.

There really is no need to live your life apathetically. You want to feel the passion and to be alive. This is your time to live out your dreams, not just hope that they come to life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Seek wisdom, Gemini. There's no reason why every lesson you learn has to be from personal experiences.

You can watch others and see what life is trying to bring to your attention. Pay close attention. And, in true Gemini fashion, share what you see with others.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Things happen, Cancer. It would be nice if you could always plan ahead for a disaster, but there's always that one thing you could never see a mile away.

You may be stuck with a sudden problem that feels borderline tragic. You'll climb the hill and soon think how amazing it was that you made it unscathed to the other side.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You need time alone to yourself, Leo. It's so important for you to be able to think and process your feelings without feeling pressured to perform or do for someone else.

These are rare and precious moments. Let yourself embrace a little bit of uninterrupted time, just you and the universe together in silence.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

You think a lot, Virgo, and even though some people may say this is not a good thing, you know otherwise.

Your thinking has helped you to get out of problems and to solve them for others. You are patient and willing to do the hard work, and that's why you get so far in life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Justice

An unfair situation, perhaps one involving a legal matter is going to rule out well and you benefit.

Things that you perceive to be unfair matters will also take a turn for the better.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

You are in management mode. There are certain things that you cannot predict.

So when the moment arises, it's time for you to manage yourself, including how you handle your time and what you do with your talents and skills.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Things are looking up for you. You have this amazing opportunity unfolding before your very eyes.

You may not see what the future will bring, but in this moment you have all that you need for now.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Why argue? You cannot reason with someone who has decided that you are wrong.

You can try as much as you'd like to bring them to your side, but you only agitate yourself and the situation. It may be best to agree to disagree and let the truth speak for itself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Something beautiful is in the air, and it could be that love is in the air. Your heart strings are being pulled, and someone may be catching your eye. If not now, soon!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Just as the Sun shines a light on us all, today, no matter what trials you face there's a light at the end of the tunnel. You will experience the beautiful joy of closure, change and a future that's waiting for you to explore.

