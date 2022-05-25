The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, May 26, 2022

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 26, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Aries

Love is a gift, but that does not mean taking it for granted when you have it in your life.

You have to open a gift to appreciate it. You need to cherish a gift in order to understand the rareness of what you have, and why it's so special.

Taurus

Your love is a healing energy, Taurus. You have so much inner warmth and it's a comfort to those who love and adore you.

Just your presence brings a type of peace that assures those whose hearts belong to you, and you to them.

Gemini

It's time to forgive the person who hurt you. Forgiveness does not mean that their actions were OK or that no harm was done. Forgiveness releases you from the past so that you can enjoy a future.

Perhaps, you may meet someone new once your heart is free from holding on to what you can't change. But, now things will start to manifest for you.

Cancer

When you view everything from the standpoint of love, it all looks like love back at you.

You have to see the world as you are, not as you'd like it to be or to change. Like attracts things that are similar to itself.

Leo

You can spend this moment wishing you had someone to love, or you can love the person you have right now.

You may not always agree or see life in the same way. But, when you have a person that is there for you when you need them, it's a beautiful thing.

Virgo

There comes a point in a relationship where saying no is such a burden, and what you really need to find are reasons to say yes.

Your cooperation in love is much-needed right now. Even if you are just saying yes to the fact that you love your person, say yes to them as if it were the first time.

Libra

Today, tension builds in your relationship, and if you cannot find a way to let it go, it may be time to change the approach.

Go for a walk. Spend time in nature. Talk things over with a friend. Do little things that bring you a sense of happiness and joy in your love life.

Scorpio

It takes time and practice to learn to love someone in the way that they need. You may not understand your partner right away.

You may learn something new each day that you live and love the same person, and that's a beautiful thing.

Sagittarius

It's never too late to decide that you want your love to last forever. There are things that couples who withstand the test of time do to get there. And, there are things that you will want to become when in love.

You'll want to remain a good listener and be there to support one another. Without these things, your relationship can be threatened to take on a new form.

Capricorn

Love is supposed to be easy, and you may find the things that complicate your love life becomes a turn-off of sorts. You may find it harder to work through a problem when other people are there. Perhaps it's better to find a neutral ground where you can have privacy and also romance if needed.

Aquarius

Love takes practice. To love well, you have to learn from your mistakes and try all over again each day. You can't lose love, but only find a new way to express it.

Pisces

Your house is a home and you have so many things to do to make it feel cozier and inviting.

The perfect mate is someone who is more than your lover, they are your best friend. The person you share a life with and desire to be around whenever you have free time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.