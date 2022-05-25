Three zodiac signs have no time for love during the Moon in Aries starting May 25 - 27, 2022.

What is happening in astrology that makes it so they have no time for love, you ask?

When the Moon is in Aries, we get a cosmic vitamin boost and that means our energy levels shoot up to the place where all we want is to get things done.

Love is not the thing on our minds during this transit.

Oh, it's there, for sure, but it's not what inspires us at the moment.

What inspires us is the way Moon in Aries seems to get us thinking. This is the transit that represents ingenuity and ambition.

We aren't thinking about love, we're thinking about progress. We're thinking about the future.

Being that we spend an awfully large portion of our lives thinking about love, it's not a terrible thing to take a mini-break just to stir up the imagination and think about what we can do when love isn't the impetus.

Wow, there's a whole other world of accomplishments just waiting for us to dive in. Love can wait; let's put it on the back burner for now, as we huddle around thinking of new things to do and great achievements to focus on and plan for.

Moon in Aries is not just an energy rush of a transit though, it's what backs us up when we think outside the box and wish to present something new and different to those around us.

This is the transit that rules innovation and change, not to mention powerful transitions and the idea that we are more than just our ability to dwell on love; we are what causes a change in the world. No time for love right now, we're saving the planet!

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Have No Time For Love During The Moon In Aries, May 25 - 27, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

There is no one like you, Aries, and when it comes to putting your mind to something, whether it has to do with love or mathematics, you're on the ball and ready to deliver the goods. During Moon in Aries, it's not love that's on your mind, but making money. You needed this transit to set your priorities straight.

You've spent a little too much time dwelling on love and loss and honestly, it's starting to become counter-productive. You need to uplift your life and right now, love is not what's going to do it.

Maybe for someone else, but now that you've got yourself a plan of action, you don't even know what love is not in a romantic way, that's for sure. That's the stuff that, at this point in your life, slows your roll, and slowing your roll is exactly the thing you don't need.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Right now, it's all about making money and purchasing a few things that you really need. You are not interested in love and you've made it known. If your partner can't support your immediate desires, then they will miss the boat. You are determined to get certain things done and you are driven to change your life.

To do this, you need to focus and because you know what to focus on, you can steer yourself towards the success you crave. This can only be done if you are without distraction.

Love and your love life is a major distraction, mainly because it's mediocre and you won't really want to think about it right now. Because you feel like your love life is a dud, you'd rather focus on something you believe CAN work, like money-making and happy purchases.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If love takes this long to show up and become the stuff that dreams are made of, then you'd rather not wait. You are about progress and momentum; you aren't here to waste your time, and during Moon in Aries, this feeling will be all the more ramped up.

You just don't have time to kid yourself anymore. What is love anyway? Right now, it's a distraction and it's so flighty that it could rip your heart out at any given second. Anything that has that kind of power over you seems dangerous, and the way you feel right now — it's a thing you are ready to pass on.

Love's great, but it's not for you. What's for you is movement, challenge, and accomplishment. You feel more love when you create something beautiful than when you sit around waiting for someone else to complete you — as if!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.