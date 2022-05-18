The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, May 19, 2022

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 19, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Aries

You hear the sound of your own heart, Aries. You have big dreams for love, and. yet there have not been many experiences that have felt right for you.

The universe is listening, and something good is coming to you. Your love life is going to be golden.

Taurus

Invest time in your own love life, and when you focus on self-love your confidence becomes contagious and it's also super attractive.

It's the little things you need to do to make you feel like you're in the best time of your life. You have every reason to invest in yourself. You're the longest relationship partner you'll ever have.

Gemini

Friends are wonderful for when you just need someone to be there without any strings attached.

You have a wonderful gift of gab, and when you can simply talk to someone who gives you a sense of belonging and comfort ... those types of memories go a long, long way.

Cancer

It takes time to earn trust, Cancer. Of course, when you first like something it feels as though you've known each other for many lifetimes.

But, there's always the reality to love and that is you need to give it time to grow. Live and love one moment at a time. There's no need to rush anything until the time is right.

Leo

Never stop believing in love, Leo. There are many reasons to lose hope but you have to understand your heart was designed to be a place filled with courage and strength.

Today, you may need a little time to heal and to feel encouraged. Things may not be the way you want them to be right now. But, this is a stepping stone toward a beautiful future.

Virgo

Share from the heart, Virgo. When someone entrusts you with their secrets a part of them would love you to do the same. It can be hard for you to open up in order to let someone under your skin.

But, if you're not ready and you're uncertain, don't let their desire pressure you to do what they want. People please yourself, first. Let them earn their way into your heart at that level.

Libra

Love can take on many forms, and there are times when a relationship can feel like it's not where it needs to be. You may be at a place where you want to give up and move on.

Think things through and remember that a decision doesn't have to be now. You can table it and think through your situation so that when you are ready, you won't turn back and send mixed signals.

Scorpio

Love is best when it's a balance of positive time together and time apart. You may need your me-time today, Scorpio.

A little bit of space to think, feel, and breathe can be good for your heart.

Sagittarius

There is love all around you, Sagittarius. You can find warmth and happiness in the smile of a stranger today. There doesn't necessarily need to be anything that has to develop.

Just knowing you still have a spark inside of you alive and there for when you're ready to be close to someone again. That's all the sign you need that your heart is healing and beginning to open up one more time.

Capricorn

You make an investment into your family today. A phone call. A hug. A simple demonstration of care and concern speaks volumes. The day is filled with little tokens of love and this speaks volumes.

Aquarius

Trust grows when you are able to open up and speak without fear. Saying "I love you" opens the doors to so many other things. Be willing to say it first when you're ready.

Pisces

You have a wonderful way of making the moment feel special. You ignite a passionate response in someone just by being there and showing your love is faithful and pure. This does not go unnoticed, today, Pisces.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.