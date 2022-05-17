Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 18, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Wednesday, May 18, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.





Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

The clouds part, Aries, and where you were once unsure things start to become crystal clear. Isn't it amazing how one day you can be so conflicted and then the next you are sure about what you want? Don't worry about the past. This moment is all that matters; embrace arriving at this peaceful place.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

The quiet finally arrives after the storm, Taurus. You have this amazing opportunity to pick up where you left off. Starting all over again may not be what you were hoping for, but you are so much wiser now. You are exactly where you belong.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You have all the power in your hands, Gemini. You have much more control than you realize. What do you want to see come to life? Anything you truly desire, you may manifest with time, care, and love.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

There's no rest for you right now. You have rested and now you're ready to work. You're beyond prepared for the next adventure. In fact, your sight is on the goal and you can taste success. You can feel it down to your bones.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Death

You can't have a fresh start without something ending. And, it's time to set to rest the things of the past. You may grieve for the time lost but look ahead, Leo. Celebrate all that you're going to gain!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You are striving to achieve more than you ever dared to dream. The climb uphill is steep. But, if you hang on and don't give up, there's truly no one who will stop you from your fate. You were made for this moment! It's yours to claim.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

News comes your way, Libra. You receive information that you need to hear. The timing may not be right. The delivery of the message could be off. But, what you need to know comes to you. Don't brush off what you find hard to digest. Keep your ears peeled.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Your emotions are still fresh and raw, and this is the place you want to be. Remember what it feels like to be at that point of innocence where things are just beginning to start. You have so much to learn and grow but you also have so much more to give.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

It's so sweet when you can enjoy a simple pleasure. This is the day you'll want to do one thing that reminds you of life's simplicities and how easy things can be when you're not in a rush and things are exactly as they are meant to be.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

The trials you have endured because of someone's callousness become stepping stones of greatness for you. People have seen what you've gone through and even though they are silent observers, your pain doesn't go unnoticed. You are not alone.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

You are in management mode. You are going to pull things into order and make sense of what's happening around your life. You're going to be the center of calm. You have an idea of how to solve a few of the problems you face, and it's going to be amazing.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Are you thinking too much, Pisces? When you allow worry to become your go-to emotion it can become a habit. You'll need to remind yourself to remain in the moment. When you worry about the future, you project fear and this is what has you concerned something bad is going to happen, when maybe it won't.

