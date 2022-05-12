Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 13, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Friday, May 13, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Friday's numerological energy is a 6, the nurturer which is about care-taking, mothering, and giving birth to something after we have allowed it time to grow.

We are in a growth period right now, as the Moon prepares for the upcoming eclipse in Scorpio in three days.

This is an intense time for all zodiac signs, and it shows in our tarot card reading for Friday.

Energy builds and it shows up in all sorts of ways from relationships to our professional lives.

Trials are teachers. And when we experience hardship, rather than dismiss things as bad luck, it's good to ask the universe what are we supposed to glean from this experience? How are we meant to grow?

To find out more, read your tarot card for Friday below, for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Sometimes speaking too sharply can have an adverse effect on others, and cause you to get into an argument you never meant to cause.

The Knight of Swords is acting as a warning, Aries, don't be too brash with opinions even if you feel you're being honest. Say what you need to say but adopt a little more gentle touch.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are going places, and it shows. But Taurus, are you in a hurry because you're afraid to waste time thinking about the details.

The problem is that you may have to hurry up to wait in the near future. You may not realize how much is going on without taking a pause. When you hear a warning, keep your ears perked up and pay close attention.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

There are a few quarrels among friends and family members. Disagreements can be stressful and tough on your heart.

You may wonder what the point is with all the tension and drama. Steer clear of it until it all resolves. You're too busy to get into things that don't necessarily involve you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Making money and feeling secure about work, your job, and other matters can be a pressing problem today.

You may have to roll with it today as the weather and life, in general, keeps everyone busy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

People can be tough to manage, work with, and love.

Today, you may feel that you have been given a few obstacles to growth due to family dynamics. Today. focus on the positives and what you can work on.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Are you waiting for something to happen? it's easy to let a day slide, and not get much done.

The risk you have now is letting yourself become complacent and form a habit of laziness. You will want to keep being a hard worker and not let your thought life control how it is you make money.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Listen to your intuition, Libra. Today, your inner thought life is speaking loud and clear.

You don't have to do everything in one day and accomplish your goals in a short period of time. All you have to do is remain hyper diligent and know when to leave things be.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Are you angry, Scorpio? The Emperor tarot card can be a sign that someone or something is touching your hot buttons lately.

You may be ramping up to show a person who is the boss of you, and no one else. This is the time to assert yourself and to be more forthright about how you're feeling. You will be glad you did and surprised at how receptive others are.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Today the grass appears greener on the other side. You have lost interest in something you're doing now, and what is out there appeals to you more than usual.

Plan your next move to be sure that you are making a decision rooted in what you know is meant to be. You may find that they accommodate without any complaints.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Star

You are spiritually gifted and being guided into the role of a sage. You have a lot of life experiences that you are made to share.

The talents you've been born with help you to be open and receptive. You encourage all walks of life, and this is what makes you so loved.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Temperance

Overthinking keeps you locked into unhappiness. So, Aquarius. try to let go of the way things happened in your mind.

You can't go back to say you're sorry, and it's harder to reverse what you once know happened. Instead, you can distance yourself and focus on better experiences. Soon you'll replace all of them with memories that bring you joy.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You can solve a difficult problem. It may take you several times to figure out what needs to be done.

But, once you discover you have much of what you need with you already, life and this trial you face feel less frightful. Your luck is looking up.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.