The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, May 13, 2022

Your daily horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for each zodiac sign on Friday, May 13, 2022.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Libra. Libra is the sign that represents friendships and marital partnerships. She's also associated with the bringing of agreements in legal matters between business partnerships, too.

The Moon speaks with Saturn who is in another air sign. We are going to be doing a lot of thinking this Friday.

And since the day has both cardinal and fixed air energy, we are thinking and doing a lot at the same time.

Cardinal energy is our drive and motivation. When the Moon is in Libra, our relationships motivate us the most and compliments go a long way.

Saturn, on the other hand, is asking us to commit to something greater than ourselves, and to consider what someone else needs more than we do. So, if you are holding on to work that can be giving to someone else to do (and pay them for it) that's the way to go.

What does this mean in simple terms? Some of us are ready to go and get things done, but others ... not so much. They prefer to sit and wait, or even better, let someone else do the work so they have time to play. Someone gets to make money doing what they love.

Delegation is the key ingredient to success on this day. How will your zodiac sign experience the astrological energy during the Sun in Taurus? Read on to find out more.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon in Libra brings attention to your most intimate relationships. With the Moon working in harmony with Saturn in Aquarius, you're focused on harmony, balance, and learning how to be supportive toward others.

There's a good amount of restraint where you may have felt like you needed to control outcomes; thankfully, today provides a nice perspective that makes it a great day.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon in Libra, a fellow sign ruled by Venus, your natural ruler has you ready and prepared to keep a level head to 'get the job done'.

Today is perfect for making money, and if you have lots of small errands to run that give you more time for work later, great. You'll want to get a lot of your things completed before the end of this week.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, with Mercury retrograde in your sign, chances are you're in a reflective mood. Today's Moon trine Saturn brings romance to a heightened level.

You might even notice a little bit of a spark start between you and a good friend. If you're single, and the feelings are mutual, this can be an amazing way to head into the weekend.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, home is where your heart is today. While the Moon is in Libra, you're emotionally connected to the little things that make life happy.

Keeping it simple is the motto for the day. With the Moon speaking to Saturn in your shared resources sector, spend the day with someone you love.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, when the Moon is in Libra you're quite the conversationist. You are chattier and more expressive, especially about relationship topics.

Today is a problem-solving day. Love always prevails. While the Moon speaks with Saturn in your partnership sector, your heart focuses on commitments, and if you're married, your partner and how to make them happy.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends the day in your money-making sector. The Moon in Libra is about balance and keeping things in perspective.

So, when you overwork or are too focused on doing tasks, you may also sense that it's important for you to rest and not become one-sided in your activities.

Today's Moon trine Saturn in makes work fun, but Virgo, there is room for play. Make plans to do something you really enjoy before the day is over.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends the day in your sign, and this brings a strong sense of confidence to your life. You have an opportunity to structure the day with some loving support coming from Saturn in Aquarius.

The Moon speaking with Saturn can bring a seriousness to your romantic life, and there's a risk of being 'all business' when you are together with your partner. So, when it feels like you're leaning too much on productivity versus enjoying time together, remind yourself it's OK to take things slow.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon in Libra brings up the past, and there are some matters you might not be able to stop thinking about.

The Moon speaks with Saturn in your family sector today. So, Scorpio a trigger can be someone in your home or a person whom you have a lot of respect for but also perceived as being slightly bossy or overly authoritative.

You'll want to keep at the forefront of your mind that sometimes you may project what you felt before into the present moment. For this reason, try to remain connected to what's at hand.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon in Libra activates your friendship sector. And, with Saturn trine the Moon, conversation, communication, and being openly transparent are essential to your day.

Today, you may feel the need to speak your mind about an important matter that you've harbored resentment over. While this conversation isn't easy to have, it will give you such a sense of release to have things out in the open instead of ignoring a problem for much longer.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon brings attention to your personal property and money sector, and this may have you feeling less attached to things than you ordinarily would be. You may find it easier to let go and finish up some spring cleaning.

The Moon trine Saturn is the perfect time for you to declutter without the need to hang on to something for 'one day' use.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the planet Saturn has been in your zodiac sign all year, and with it speaking to the Moon in Libra, your feelings are activated in a way that has you thinking about the future. It's the perfect day to evaluate your value systems.

You may question a few things in your life that you've held on to as a type of gospel but are ready to change your mind about now.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends the day in your sector of secrets, and while in the zodiac sign of Libra, what frightened you to have someone know may lose its sting. This feeling of release can empower you to live life openly.

The Moon in harmony with Saturn can give you a new release in life. You may even feel like you can make important changes that you were hesitant to do before, and this can be a great thing for you this month.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.