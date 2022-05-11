Between May 10 and June 3, we have one of the most notorious transits known to humankind, and that, of course, is Mercury retrograde, which falls in Gemini and Taurus.

This is the second Mercury retrograde of 2022, as the first took place between January 13 through February 3. We lived through that one, and we'll get through this one just fine...ish.

Because this transit takes place in Gemini, we're looking at major difficulties with organization and misrepresentation.

The amount of misfiring and malfunctioning that can happen during this time is almost as intense as it is badly timed; this is NOT the right time to be overturning protections or publicly fighting for one's life in court, while the entire world sits in judgment.

In fact, if everything could just be put on hold until the third of June, we'd probably make more sense of our lives simply by holding back. Still, the retrograde is there to bring it all forth, like a tsunami of trash zeroing in our everything we hold sacred.

Each sign of the Zodiac feels the retrograde, and whether it's in the form of badly communicated ideas or a breakup that just shouldn't be taking place...it's ON, and there's no way to slow this role now that it's arrived. Merc the Jerk is here to lay the traps and set the minefield. All we have to do now is walk into them. Just like that.

How Mercury Retrograde In Gemini Affects Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscope From May To June 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You're going to see both sides of the retrograde coin, Aries, as these transits seem to give and take — in terms of your bank account. This is the time when you might take the opportunity to get some extra work, and while that might sound promising, it may also turn out to be the worst movie you've ever made.

This is the time where you need to watch your back; You may be offered something great, something irresistible during this transit, but if you take what's offered, you may end up regretting it severely. This is the time when you need to read the fine print. Protect yourself with intelligence, Aries.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Your big lesson during the retrograde is that not only were you looking for a big lesson, but you'll also be learning that you can't keep spending in the way you've been spending. Now, life is always more fun when we throw our money around, but this retrograde's got 'lessons' in store for you, and that might mean that you'll end up either broke or wondering where your money went during this transit.

It's a wake-up call for you to take responsibility, which we all know you'll never do. You're a wild and crazy Taurus, and the retrograde will have you flexing your crazy to the point where you have no money left to spend.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Oh boy, this is the retrograde that hits you the hardest. Get ready for soul searching that turns into self-doubt on a massive level. This might just be 'one of those times' in your life, where you start to second guess everything you believe in, including your love life and work situation.

You won't be saying a lot during this time as you'll feel inhibited by speech; there's so much you want to say and express, and yet, you might not be liking the sound of your own voice during this period of time. It's OK for you to pull back as you need to figure things out — inside your subconscious.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Whatever leads you to this place insured that you would never make certain mistakes again, and because of that, this retrograde will have you sinking back rather than leaping forward when it comes to choices and decisions. You will not be trusting yourself during this phase, and this will look like you are being very anti-social and withdrawn.

You need this withdrawal, however, because you feel there's a healing that needs to take place. Keep in mind that the retrograde may confuse you and allow you to think all the work is done; be careful of that — there's still a lot of healing to take place as you are not ready just yet.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This is the transit in which words like, "You're dead to me" come out of your mouth, directed at friends who displease you. You're in that phase of your life where, because of the retrograde, you are so intolerant that you go overboard with your gigantic send-offs.

You'll be kicking people out of your life left and right because your enormous ego feels like having a hissy-fit vacation, where you're the eternal King of the Castle. You see the whole thing as quite humorous, though the friends you lose during this transit will remain lost to you. Once you insult them, there's no going back.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Your best bet to stay sane during Mercury retrograde Part Deux, is to not get involved with the affairs of strangers and to withhold from giving too much 'expert' advice. This is a testy period of time and people are chomping at the bit to get into a fight with someone — anyone.

And being that you are always up for slam-down sessions in the boxing ring, you may just get yourself in the middle of something you're not ready to handle. And whatever you do, do NOT start up a fight on social media, as that's a losing battle that will only eat your soul.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Merc the Jerk has special plans for you, Libra, as it will ignite your darkest thoughts and plunge you headlong into them. This is the season for bad behavior when it comes to Libra, and you'll be tempted to behave badly and then some.

While you know what you're doing isn't right, you have this attitude of, "This is who I am, and I live my life the way I want to." While that may sound revolutionary, it will more than likely turn into you feeling terrible regret as you do all the wrong things. What you call 'entertainment' turns out to be downright abusive.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Mercury retrograde will have you wondering if the person you are with, romantically, is really the right one for you. And as we all know, once that kind of thought process starts itself up, it's all downhill from there. Expect to put a few ultimatums out for your partner to adhere to.

You want and need certain things from them and because they haven't given you what you need, you now feel very strongly about making this happen — through force. What you'll come to see is that it's not your words that intimidate; it's your approach. You may want happiness, but you'll never get it by insisting things get done your way.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Don't be surprised if this retrograde has you feeling both paranoid and justified at being so, because this is a highly flammable time for you — especially in romance. You are unable to see the logic in your partner's behavior, and it's starting to bug you.

They may or may not even be doing anything strange, but your perception tells you otherwise. This is the transit that brings out that 'arrow' in your Sagittarius demeanor and you will be picking fights with the people closest to you. There will be endings and regrets. You'll survive and thrive, but expect some hard times within the next few weeks.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You'll do better than any of the other signs during the Mercury retrograde, because your survival skills have always been there for you, and during this transit, they'll be put to use. You have patience and ability, and while the rest of the world seems to be going insane around you, you be able to direct your life in such a way that there's still balance.

This is because of your organizational skills and your real and true discipline. If you know that confusion awaits you right around the corner, you also know that you needn't turn that corner. You are the one who can outsmart the retrograde, and hopefully, you'll share the goods.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

If there were ever a time for you to own your true Aquarius nature, it's now, during the retrograde. You are someone who can easily turn inwards, and you've done it all your life. It's what saves your sanity and gives you peace. During this transit, you'll notice that you have very little self-confidence and that blows your mind.

The retrograde is working on your sense of self and means to disrupt your inner peace. Thankfully, you are a pro at going inwards, and this is what will spare you during the Mercury retrograde. Don't get involved in things where your physical presence is not absolutely needed.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

It's all about the home and family matters during Mercury retrograde, and you can expect to see your share of total disarray and chaos within the confines of your own home. These are the days where you think you are saying the right thing and yet every word out of your mouth becomes so misconstrued that you may even laugh at how wrong it can go and how quickly it can get there.

Taurus energy during the retrograde makes you feel inhibited about even trying, and because you may just give up, you may also lose something valuable...like your chance to make things right.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.