The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, May 21, 2022

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologerAria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 21, 2022.

We have so many amazing changes coming up this weekend, but the biggest gain for all zodiac signs is the Sun's entrance into the zodiac sign of Gemini.

Gemini is known for change. And with the Sun in an air sign, our curious side comes out more in love.

It's time to explore. If you are single, your dating life may pick up. If you're married, the areas of your relationship that's been less exciting can become more so.

How will the day's astrology impact your love horoscope on Saturday? Find out.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Aries

Love can have you pondering the future right now, and Aries, you have it all mapped out with a grand plan.

You may think that you are on the same page with your partner. But, it's time to bring up your goals and see if it's a match.

Taurus

There's always room for growth, Taurus, and when you have invested so much of your time and energy into a relationship you may feel like you have it all down to a T.

But do a little check-in to see how much more you need to do. Your love language and your partner's may be different, so be sure to tune in and see where you both stand.

Gemini

Gemini, you have been holding back for quite some time, but now, you're certain you want to make a big move in a new direction.

You may feel like you're ready to go for the next step in your relationship. The timing feels perfect to bring up the 'exclusivity' conversation with someone you like.

Cancer

While you can't reverse what was you can do things to assure that the future will be much brighter. You have so much wisdom and experience now. Reflect on what you understand to have transpired during the toughest times of your relationship.

Things can be brought back into focus. What you need to do is take it one day at a time — with each other.

Leo

Your friends may have seen this coming a long way off, but you were not so sure.

Now, you're falling head over heels in love with a friend. This is really happening, and you are still caught by surprise.

Virgo

You will work for love, and when you can tell that your significant other is willing to meet you halfway it inspires you to try even harder. Things are starting to work out nicely, so don't give up.

You are moving in a direction you know you want to be, and it's going to be wonderful when you get to a place you feel more secure with your love.

Libra

Relationships teach you and grow you into the type of compassionate person you always knew you wanted to be. The door to amazing experiences is opening for you. Expect to experience new heights in the romance department as you also learn how to manage the lows where things are tough and you aren't sure what to do.

Scorpio

Someone is holding back how they truly feel about you, and their emotions may start to be too hard to hold back.

A crush is developing, and up until recently, it's been a well-kept secret. Someone could be finding you quite attractive, and this could be the beginning of a romantic relationship.

Sagittarius

Your relationships are so important to you, but up until now, you may have downplayed their value in your life. You've been busy and things are not always intentional. But now you're ready to make a person a priority. You will make time, and you will commit to being fully present when you are together.

Capricorn

Good love warms your heart, and when you find yourself with someone who has only your best interest at heart, it feels so good inside. You have a lot to be thankful for, Capricorn. What's really incredible is that this is only the beginning.

Aquarius

Romantic nights and sweet conversations may be what you're hoping for. And now there's a possibility to share these delicate and enjoyable moments with your partner. Find a sitter or get someone to cover you at work so you can clear the time and get out with your sweetie.

Pisces

You are ready to make a house a home. It's not easy to blend families or to figure out how you want things to be exactly. But you're willing to bend and make compromises where needed. This is worth it to you. You're ready for love to be in your world in a big way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.