The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, May 20, 2022

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 20, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Aries

Single? You could meet someone who lives in your community or finally catch a spark with a friend whom you've known for some time.

Things start to heat up for you when the Sun enters Gemini. It's time to feel optimistic about the future, especially when it comes to love.

Taurus

It's time to invest in a relationship. Have you been holding back, Taurus, to see how things go?

With the Sun entering your sector of personal property and money, it's time to start giving a little more to test the waters and see how things go.

Gemini

This is your time to shine, Gemini. With the Sun entering your sign, you are at your solar return.

This is your new year starting. You can hit the refresh button in love and all areas of your life. What are your dreams? Reignite them.

Cancer

The past is now behind you, but that may not mean you've forgotten the experiences. You are in reflective mode, and thinking too much about what you recently went through — a breakup or finally becoming exclusive, there's a sense of fear and loss.

A part of you may be relieved but there is also a desire to be happier than ever before.

Leo

Friendships become your happy place. Even if you're in a relationship and are perfectly happy, it's always nice to connect with good friends.

With the Sun entering Gemini, your relationships provide you with a balanced view on love and life. Be sure to keep in touch a little more with your bestie and the people who make you laugh the most.

Virgo

You may fall madly in love with your career. Having a passion project is underrated, and you may find yourself drawn to work that you adore.

You can be throwing yourself into a job that you truly love and finding it fulfilling and satisfying your life, even if you have to put your personal love life on hold for a period of time.

Libra

Libra, there is something coming to you and you can sense it. With the energy of Gemini and the Sun highlighting your belief sector, you start to feel revived in the area of your love life.

What caused you to feel lost hope is starting to grow faint. You are encouraged and feel ready to love once again.

Scorpio

You love it when people can be transparent and share their secrets. You are like a truth seeker today, and this month, with the Sun in Gemini, you're drawn to the mysterious nature of love.

You find things that you don't understand intriguing. Your compassion is in tune with both the light and dark side of the ones you love.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, there's a desire to commit, love, and be part of a relationship. With the Sun in your commitments sector this month, you can expect something to happen in your love life, even if you feel that there is a lack of it right now.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

You may meet someone, or an ex can return to pick up where you left off. There's magick in the air, and you can feel it.

Capricorn

Love can be work, but it's so worth it when you are with someone who is willing to make an effort with you.

There's a natural curiosity that encourages you to explore ways to make your relationship better. The best part is that things start to improve in ways you never dreamed.

Aquarius

Aquarius, when the Sun is in Gemini romance soars and things become fun, playful, and interesting.

It's time to go out and have fun. Plan a date with a friend. Go out to people watch. Make plans to go on a day trip or to hit the beach soon.

Pisces

Pisces, there's no place like home for you, and you long for things that are both familiar and predictable. There's a balanced energy to your life.

You may like change and adventure, but for now, you may find yourself wanting a slower pace of life, especially when it comes to cherishing moments with someone you love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.