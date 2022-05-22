Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 23, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Monday, May 23, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

Trust your intuition, Aries. Each day has moments when the truth is hidden from plain sight, but this is when you reach into the depths of instinct to know what you sense to be real. You can believe in the power of your perception. It's helpful to you today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Search for balance, Taurus. Relationships are designed to complement you. Even when you don't see eye to eye, the dissonance can help you to see things in a way you had not before. The tension you feel today is there to help you to grow in new ways.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Something may capture your interest and give you a sense of desire and longing to explore new experiences. You can tell that there's a higher purpose in your life. Your senses are heightened and help you to navigate your choices today.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

The Chariot is about overcoming obstacles and challenges. Today, do you feel as though things require much more effort than usual?

You may be experiencing tests of your character and resolve. The Chariot is a symbol of strength and perseverance. Don't give up until you've reached your ultimate goal.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength

The Strength tarot card is more than courage, it's about finding the final bit of energy you have to keep doing something until you have reached the finish line.

This does not mean that you will not feel weak at times. What it does mean is despite your weakness, you will endure.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Privacy is so important to you, and it's also important for those moments when you need to retreat from the world. Protect your time and your personal space.

You are here with a purpose and for you to be all that you can, you need to cultivate a rich, spiritual life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Endings are sad, and people leave. It's not easy when someone ghosts you or when you have to be the one who breaks ties suddenly.

Everyone hurts when a relationship does not turn out the way you wanted it to.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

You do have a backbone, Scorpio. So, when someone tries to push your buttons, you may not react right away. But, you will keep mental tabs on who you want to monitor to be sure they don't hurt you again.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

You're overthinking things, and this could keep you up late at night. It's time to let things go. Don't focus so much on the what-ifs or the problems you can't solve. Live in the moment. The past is not your future, so why give so much attention to it?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

You were designed for great things. You were made for wonderful moments. You have so much future ahead of yourself, Capricorn. There's nothing to stop you from experiencing all that you want out of life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are going places but with greatness comes responsibility. This is why if you don't pay attention to the things going on around you, then you may regret it later. Slow down and be sure that you are aware of all that you need to know.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You have some ideas that you may be unsure you want to start. You can go back and forth as you work through your tough decisions. But in the end, you'll find it much easier with a pro and con list, and the blessing of a good friend who listens well.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.