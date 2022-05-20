Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 21, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Saturday, May 21, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Gemini season is here and we are headed toward a new solar season. The day arrives with a 5, the Freedom Seeker, and this is the perfect number when we are in the middle of a change.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

You have a good head on your shoulders, Aries. So trust your instincts today. You don't need anyone to validate your emotions. You know what you feel, and that is plenty enough for making a wise decision.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

You have to nurture your ideas, Taurus. When you have a brilliant vision for the future, don't let it sit and collect dust. Act on it. This is your time to shine.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You have big plans, and you want to make things happen. You have so much energy right now to get it all done. The sky is the limit for you. You have nothing in your way. So, take advantage of this opportunity.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Peace and quiet is what you need, and when you allow yourself to find the time and space to get it, it's like magic to your soul. Don't forget the value of me-time. You need it to recenter and to find your happy place.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Your emotions are a powerful indicator what you need and want. Tune in, Leo. Your senses are activated and alert like never before.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You are in command today, and what you want you can find without much trouble. You have a lot of self-control, and for this reason you can pursue a leadership role in your life and the world around you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Troubles will come, but don't let it discourage you. As long as you don't give up, you will overcome. You were made to conquer whatever trials you face. You have luck on your side.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Death

There is a reason why things end, and that's so that they can be reborn. You have to let something go in order to make room for new things. You can't hang on to the past when you're ready to step into your future.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

The old ways of doing things may appear archaic to you, but this time around it may actually work like a charm. Try it the way you used to do things and see if it helps you to get your rhythm back.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have a lot of fresh ideas and so it's time to test them out. You can dabble in a few things to see what works, and when you find that you've hit a wall, you can simply start over again and retest until you succeed.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Strength

You are so strong and capable. You may feel like you can't go on at times, but a little break and you have your energy back. You are going to make it through this moment with flying colors.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

A sudden surprise can have you thinking negatively but look at things from all angles. You'll see that this may be inconvenient but actually work out better than what you were attempting to do in the first place.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.