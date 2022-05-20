Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 21, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on May 20, 2022
Your one card tarot reading is here for Saturday, May 21, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.
Gemini season is here and we are headed toward a new solar season. The day arrives with a 5, the Freedom Seeker, and this is the perfect number when we are in the middle of a change.
RELATED: How The 2022 'Intuitive' Gemini Season Effects Your Zodiac Sign's Horoscope, May 21 - June 20, 2022
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Judgement
You have a good head on your shoulders, Aries. So trust your instincts today. You don't need anyone to validate your emotions. You know what you feel, and that is plenty enough for making a wise decision.
RELATED: Don't Date An Aries Unless You Can Do These 18 Things
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Six of Swords
You have to nurture your ideas, Taurus. When you have a brilliant vision for the future, don't let it sit and collect dust. Act on it. This is your time to shine.
RELATED: Why Are Taurus So Hard To Love?
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Ten of Wands
You have big plans, and you want to make things happen. You have so much energy right now to get it all done. The sky is the limit for you. You have nothing in your way. So, take advantage of this opportunity.
RELATED: What Makes A Gemini Mad?
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Seven of Swords
Peace and quiet is what you need, and when you allow yourself to find the time and space to get it, it's like magic to your soul. Don't forget the value of me-time. You need it to recenter and to find your happy place.
RELATED: How To Make A Cancer Man Obsessed With You
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Eight of Cups
Your emotions are a powerful indicator what you need and want. Tune in, Leo. Your senses are activated and alert like never before.
RELATED: 10 Reasons Why A Leo Zodiac Sign Is The Best Friend You'll Ever Find
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: King of Wands
You are in command today, and what you want you can find without much trouble. You have a lot of self-control, and for this reason you can pursue a leadership role in your life and the world around you.
RELATED: How To Make A Virgo Man Obsessed With You
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Chariot
Troubles will come, but don't let it discourage you. As long as you don't give up, you will overcome. You were made to conquer whatever trials you face. You have luck on your side.
RELATED: 11 Brutal Truths About Loving A Libra (As Written By One)
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Death
There is a reason why things end, and that's so that they can be reborn. You have to let something go in order to make room for new things. You can't hang on to the past when you're ready to step into your future.
RELATED: Why Are Scorpios So Aggressive?
Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: The Hierophant
The old ways of doing things may appear archaic to you, but this time around it may actually work like a charm. Try it the way you used to do things and see if it helps you to get your rhythm back.
RELATED: 10 Reasons Why A Sagittarius Zodiac Sign Is The Best Friend You'll Ever Have
Related Stories From YourTango:
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The Magician
You have a lot of fresh ideas and so it's time to test them out. You can dabble in a few things to see what works, and when you find that you've hit a wall, you can simply start over again and retest until you succeed.
RELATED: What Makes A Capricorn Mad?
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Strength
You are so strong and capable. You may feel like you can't go on at times, but a little break and you have your energy back. You are going to make it through this moment with flying colors.
RELATED: 8 Reasons Why Aquarius Is The Best Friend You Never Knew You Needed
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Tower
A sudden surprise can have you thinking negatively but look at things from all angles. You'll see that this may be inconvenient but actually work out better than what you were attempting to do in the first place.
RELATED: Why Are Pisces So Hard To Date?
More for You on YourTango:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.