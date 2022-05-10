Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 11, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Wednesday, May 11, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.



Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Fate is something you either believe in or experience and dismiss as coincidence.

Things are falling into place because there's something you're meant to do with your life. There's a path opening for you, Aries, and it's time for you to begin to take the first steps of your journey.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

You have an amazingly intuitive nature, Taurus. So tune in to your inner voice, and don't be afraid to listen to your heart.

Your path may not be like someone else's. You have to be yourself and find what you're here to do. That's what will make you happiest.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Don't underestimate the power of an old-school way of doing things. You may not understand why someone maintains their political or religious beliefs.

But, at the very least, respect it. Even if it's not meant for you, it may be what they need right now in their own life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The World

You are made to be successful. So, no matter what path you decide to take, you will find that you bring something unique and valuable to the conversation.

Don't let discouragement stop you from speaking up when you see fit. It all works out, even if the road is a bit bumpy on the way to where you are headed.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You are a bit distracted, and perhaps you think that something is better for you on the other side of the fence.

Your heart is divided, and if you cannot fully commit to a partner, you have to ask yourself if this person is really your 'one.'

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star

You've been blessed with a gift of insight and wisdom. And, what you receive from the universe is meant for you to share with the world.

You will be a gentle force of love and compassion to the people in your life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Take a break from the stress of life and enjoy some fun and play. When was the last time you allowed yourself to feel free and unburdened by the pressures of life? Today, give yourself permission to just be.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You are going to receive a critical message. And at first, you may not realize just how serendipitous your experience is. But, this lack of awareness won't last for long.

The universe may bring you a tap on the shoulder to let you know it's essential to listen and to pay close attention.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Strength

You have to push yourself a little bit more than usual today. You may feel like you lack the energy to get through this challenging week.

But, as you fake it until you make it, you'll find that your body eventually does catch up.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

You may get caught up in overthinking and worrying about tomorrow. Your life is now, Capricorn.

So, return your thoughts and cares to the moment you're in. You will find peace when you focus on what you have and not on what you think you need.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

It's a quiet day for thoughtful reflection. If you love to write, play, or enjoy a game or two, this day is perfect for time with family and friends around the kitchen table, enjoying a laugh or two.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

It's a chaotic day, but this day could also go differently. You may find that a little bit of disorder can bring things around to a place where life is appreciated and valued.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.