The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, May 8, 2022

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 8, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, May 08, 2022.

Aries

Letting something you once loved go can be one of the most complex decisions you'll ever make.

But, the freedom you feel allows you to become more than you ever dreamed. You can breathe now, which opens the door for more beautiful experiences in life. Your heart and mind are wide open.

Taurus

Just get paid? You may find pleasure in splurging and spending time with friends while enjoying the finer things in life.

Your tastes turn toward what's eclectic and sensual. Your friendships encourage you to experience new things and think outside the box.

Gemini

Every once in a while, it's OK to feel like you're being a little bit selfish. You have needs and wants like everyone else.

And, when you can meet them for yourself, you may feel much more ready and able to give openly to other people without resentment.

Cancer

Respect is essential to relationships, and it can be hard to get. However, it hurts when you are experiencing a slow erosion of concern in your love life. You can feel like you no longer matter to anyone, not just your partner.

It's worth fighting to regain your faith in love and not allow someone else to keep you from experiencing what you deserve.

Leo

Heartache can hurt for some time, but in the silences of healing and closure, you learn that there are always miracles happening in life around you.

From the friend who seems to call at just the right time to the person who has the words you need to hear, there's always something special happening that brings renewed hope.

Virgo

Sharing secrets is one way you show someone you love and trust them. You may be afraid to open your heart so transparently, but vulnerability can be pure and attractive.

And, when done with a safe person you know will not betray your trust, it's a beautiful thing.

Libra

Libra, love is work, but that's not all it has to be. Love is also meant to be fun and playful.

Today, you may feel like the details bog down your ability to freely express your emotions. It can be hard to let yourself have downtime, especially if you've got so much work.

Scorpio

Scorpio, your heart is in the right place, and when you feel like life has become crazy for you or your partner, take time to connect again.

Communication is essential, and knowing that you're on the same page can go a long way.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, put time into what you feel matters like a clean home, organized, and tidy personal space.

To you, love is communicated in tasks today, especially if they all point toward functionality and making things run smoothly.

Capricorn

Capricorn, long conversations and leisurely chats can be all you need to feel close to someone today.

Dinner by candlelight, a long walk along the beach, or a romantic movie curled up on the couch are beautiful things to aim for before the day closes.

Aquarius

Aquarius, talking about money is not always easy. Still, today a conversation can be much-needed to help you and your partner to remain on the same page.

You may get further along in your plans. So, talk about what to spend on, how to make more, and what needs to be cut back to save more money.

Pisces

Pisces, it's no secret that self-love is so essential to a good, healthy relationship.

If you're suddenly surrounded by toxic people or individuals who seem to take advantage of your kindness, focus on loving yourself enough to set boundaries and do things that guard your heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.