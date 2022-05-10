The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, May 11, 2022

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 11, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Aries

It's OK to have personal standards, Aries, even when it comes to love. You can adore a person for all that they are, but that does not always mean they have to be your partner for life.

If you simply keep a relationship going because it's convenient, then you won't find that perfect complement to your own soul.

Taurus

Taurus, sometimes it's good to plan romantic getaways. You may prefer things to be spontaneous for them to be special.

But, for today, plan ahead. See where the opportunities to escape for a short time present themselves. Even if you have to create your moments, they are still memories worthy of keeping and enjoying together.

Gemini

Gemini, everyone needs a place that they can call home. And, when you feel like you're always out and about doing things for the world, there's a part of you that detaches from your own personal space. Foster making a little time for rest and relaxation.

And, if it's been a while since you've connected with your partner, go for a walk or have a long conversation to catch up.

Cancer

Cancer, sometimes it's not what you say but the way you deliver your message. You have a way with words, and typically your compassionate nature makes it easy to hear what you have to say.

But, today, you may be a little less friendly while the Moon is in Virgo. So, remember to soften your message when needed.

Leo

Leo, it's not easy to talk about money when you're in a relationship, but there are times when it's best to chat about finances.

Work on goals and be on the same page with each other. Putting a little plan in place that you both agree on can help make it easier to adjust to joint financial planning.

Virgo

Virgo, what do you want? This is the question, even when it comes to love and the Moon is in your sign.

Connect with your heart's desires and remind yourself that love is not only meant to be shared but it's also to help you discover parts of yourself you didn't know were there.

Libra

When someone breaks trust it's super hard to repair, but not impossible to get back. You may feel slightly unsure if you can ever believe in them again after having your heart broken.

But with a little time and sincere effort, a bridge can make the gap less and give you a chance to come back together stronger than ever before.

Scorpio

When you have a friend who seems to think your significant other isn't good enough for you, it can make you second-guess your choice.

You may not change your mind, but it's always a good idea to see what your friends are saying. Sometimes people who aren't in love can see things that your rose-colored glasses don't.

Sagittarius

You want to be respected, Sagittarius, and when you don't get what you feel that you deserve you may decide to withdraw from the relationship.

Are you at a point in your relationship where you feel like the big challenge is feeling cherished by someone? Sometimes you have to step back and watch to see if they change on their own.

Capricorn

Your pragmatic nature comes out in a way that you may not feel is romantic. But, there are lots of wonderful things that involve acts of service that show true love.

From being there to cook dinner to helping with chores, these quiet moments remind you what love is all about.

Aquarius

Secrets can be hard to share when you're unsure how they will be received. You may find that you're able to open up in a way that you had not before.

In a sense, this is the first step toward your inner healing and helps you to be more open to love deeply.

Pisces

The Moon in Virgo allows you to view relationships from a distance to see how much things have changed and where your interaction falls short.

The next few days can help you to learn things about your love life that you missed this weekend. They can help you to show your care and concern where you may have fallen short and want to make it up.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.