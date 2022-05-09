The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Your daily horoscope for May 10, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Tuesday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your self-awareness grows when Jupiter enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of personal identity. You're being gifted with a chance to make things happen in your life. Challenges may come your way more frequently, but each moment has an intended purpose and that is to grow you. You need to be ready for the big blessings that are coming your way, so prepare to be tested.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Keep your friendship circle tight and stay closest to people you know you can trust. Jupiter enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of hidden enemies. You can tell which people are meant to be in your life by the way that they act, and it won't take much for you to see who is good for you and who is not.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's time to socialize and meet new people. Jupiter enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of friendships. This is a wonderful time for you to become the social butterfly you know you're meant to be. You'll have little trouble making the right connections and getting invited into new situations that are beneficial for you professionally.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You become popular and people find you particularly attractive because of the way that you are. Jupiter enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of career and social status. A promotion could come your way soon or you may hear about an opportunity to take on new responsibilities at work that could include a pay raise.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You learn and absorb new information in ways you don't always have the chance to do. Jupiter enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of higher learning. This is a great time to go back to school or to take classes for topics you're interested in exploring on an academic level.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Great things come your way, and it works in your favor to be curious and to ask good questions. Jupiter enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of shared resources. If you need to borrow money or apply for a bank loan, this is a wonderful time to see what you qualify for and to find out what opportunities are available to you and your individual situation.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

A crush could be revealed, Libra. Jupiter enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of commitments. A relationship can grow into something more and it all seems to fall into place. This is a wonderful time for dating or talking about taking a relationship to the next level, too.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You feel like there's so much to do and time may not appear to be working in your favor. Jupiter enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of daily duties. So, this is a busy time for you. You may want to delegate what you can and focus on getting done what is timely and pressing, now.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Love is here for you and it shows up in all sorts of wonderful ways. Jupiter enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of romance. This is a wonderful time for dating, getting to know others, and even flirting. You have the right mindset and attitude; and, your vibe is perfect for love and even a short fling if you want one.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You enter a heightened fertility period. Jupiter enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of home and the family. This can be a great time to expand your family by adoption, planning to have a baby, or becoming involved with someone who has children and you are romantically interested in.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Do you have a lot to say? This can be a fruitful time for writing your thoughts. Jupiter enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of communication. From building a website to crafting an important presentation, the words can flow. It's easier for you to put together information and to present it to others.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's time to work because the payoff you have in the future will be big. Jupiter enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of money. This can be a time to save a lot if you are wise with your spending. There is a risk in loss if you overspend, too, so think about the future and keep your finances in order.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.