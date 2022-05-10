The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Your daily horoscope for May 11, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Wednesday.



Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your thoughts guide you, and you may feel more in tune with your emotional energy.

Mercury retrograde brings attention to your solar house of communication. This is a beautiful time for self-reflection, journaling, and getting to know yourself better while connecting with nature.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You get your financials in order, Taurus. Mercury retrograde brings attention to your solar house of money.

This is an excellent time to try and reel in your unwanted expenses. Use this time to review your spending habits to make any necessary improvements.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What do you want to become? Mercury retrograde brings attention to your solar house of personal identity.

And, you may be at a place where you can self-improve and work on your wants, needs, and desires when it comes to love.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You discover who your friends are and who they are not. Mercury retrograde brings attention to your solar house of hidden enemies.

A word or some sort of clarity around a problem can come to you, and you realize that a certain someone isn't meant to be. So, you may decide to shut the door to communication for a little while, but when you return, you will let them know.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

An old acquaintance may return to your life, Leo, as Mercury retrograde brings attention to your solar house of friendships.

This can be a chance to heal a relationship or finally see the potential of a connection come to reality.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Repair to your reputation can be possible, and a problem that comes to the surface may arise for you to resolve.

Mercury retrograde brings attention to your solar house of career and social status. This is a time for thriving and learning to be the person you know you're designed to be, free of reservation and fear.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You may relearn something you already know or gain new skills to update an old way of doing things this week. Mercury retrograde brings attention to your solar house of education.

As the saying goes, 'the teacher becomes the student'. So, don't let pride get in the way of a valuable lesson you're meant to work through at this time of your life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Some things are meant to be recognized for what they are, and when they hold you back, you need to be pushed a little to confront what scares you.

Mercury retrograde brings attention to your solar house of secrets. And this could mean you gain the courage you need to stop running away from a situation and run toward it instead.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Every resolution deserves a revamp when it's no longer working. And, with Mercury retrograde bringing attention to your solar house of commitments, you may decide you're not interested in pursuing a goal and want to remove it from your life.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

You may find that you're actually more excited about some other endeavor. And with the middle of the year almost here, there's no time like now to start over again.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Do you like how you're doing things? Then, it may be wise to change them a little bit, especially if you feel that the results aren't what you anticipated.

Mercury retrograde brings attention to your solar house of daily health. So why not try to do better than you did last week and continue to strive for additional improvements.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is a beautiful time to think about new projects, artistic pursuits, and ideas. Mercury retrograde brings attention to your solar house of creativity. Set a little bit of time in the week to do some crafting or try a new hobby.

Suppose you plan to complete a few DIY summer projects. In that case, this is an excellent time for you to visit a home improvement store to start investigating prices that fit your budget.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's time to plan your next family reunion and start thinking about upcoming summer vacations.

Mercury retrograde brings attention to your solar house of home, including your family. So if you've got travel plans to make, check to schedule and see what works for everyone, even if you don't book the trip right away.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.