Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 2, 2022

Read your daily tarot card horoscope to find out what is predicted for you using astrology and numerology for Monday, May 2, 2022, by zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

You have some rough edges but there is also a softer side of you that most people don't get to see.

Today, the Empress tarot card says you're pushing too hard, and perhaps even exerting yourself aggressively. Taking a softer approach will do you good.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Changes promote growth and even though what's happening in your life can feel like a setback, you're being propelled forward to do things you normally would not consider doing.

You may feel at odds from time-to-time with the circumstances of your situation. But, viewing this as a positive will not only help you feel better about it all, but also give you a chance to see the miracle in all that's happening in your life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

There's a time to tell, and then there are times when it's best a secret. Someone needs to be on a need-to-know basis.

The The High Priestess, reversed is a warning if you're sharing too much too soon. You can be transparent, Gemini, but you don't have to always be an open book for the world to read.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Life is a balancing act, and what's most important is how you treat your professional life and your personal life. The lines are blurring, and you are working when you ought to be resting.

Take time for you, Cancer. Are you pushing yourself too hard? You may find that this only works for a short while, but can't be sustained for the long-term.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Expect good things to come your way. The Sun is a positive card that indicates you are about to have one of the best days of your week.

There may be a few bumps along the way, but nothing you can't handle. You're in the driver's seat and it's smooth sailing ahead.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

A curve ball can appear and lead you to feel like your day has been thrown off course. There can be financial losses, and changes that feel stressful for you.

This is just a small moment in time and nothing for you to be overly worried about. Days like these help you learn where you need to focus and give you a reason to improve what you're doing right now.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You are ready to get moving, and your mind is made up on the goal. You don't have time for distractions.

You are in a powerful position to get things moving and to move forward. Doing what you want is what will keep you driven and make you happiest.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

There is some tension in the air, and perhaps people are fighting more with each other. You will want to avoid being caught in the middle of an argument especially if it has nothing to do with you.

Life is too short to become involved in the drama. You are better off focusing on what you need to and let others figure their own things out.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are making haste rushing ahead to hit a goal. But, Sagittarius, you're getting a warning from friends and family and it's wise to heed their words.

Their advice doesn't mean you have to stop, but what it can imply is that caution is needed.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

The problems you had with a certain someone will start to lift and you can return to being friends with each other.

You will still feel the hurt that you experienced during the rift in your relationship. Recovery can be slow, but you're well on your way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

You are at a place where you feel drained and maybe you also feel like your life isn't in order.

You have to work through the pain to get to the miracle. Don't give up just when things are tough. Instead, double down and remain steadfastly committed.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

You've been learning new skills and each day you become better than you were before. Now, you're at a place where you can take on more responsibility.

Just remember that when you start to work more like a pro the training never stops. You're always going to want to improve yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.