Your daily horoscope for April 30, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Saturday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Taurus entering Gemini, and the Sun in Taurus have in store for you.

We are entering the 2022 Eclispe season, and there is a lot going on at this time. Eclipse season brings fated events into our lives that direct our steps and set them on the right path.

Change starts internally as is demonstrated by the universe as well. Pluto, the planet of transformation is retrograde.

Mercury, the planet of communication, symbolizes the mind enters its shadow period just before turning retrograde in Gemini.

What's neat about the zodiac sign Gemini is that it the planet that symbolizes going from the present to the future, and we are no longer stuck in the past.

Here's the daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on Saturday, April 30, 2022 read on.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Gossip could run rampant, Aries. Mercury is now in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of communication. So, be mindful about what you say.

When Mercury is in the third house for you, you're more open and receptive, but you can become impulsive and share more than you ought to do. So, be careful.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's time for contracts, signing contracts, and negotiating deals. Mercury is now in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of money.

This is when you may find yourself walking into opportunities that improve your business, give you a chance to expand your network and the end result can be money.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's time to work on yourself, Gemini. When your ruling planet, Mercury is in your zodiac sign it's a powerful time for growth. It's a signal to your upcoming birthday season too.

Right now, your solar house of personal development is what gets activated, and doors can open to you. If you have a desire to take a course of study, to learn something new or start a hobby in an area you're unfamiliar with but curious about, now is the perfect time.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Don't let the negativity of someone else cause you to think poorly about yourself or your happiness. Mercury is now in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of hidden enemies.

And, it can feel as though the naysayers are coming out of the woodwork everywhere. It's important to guard your heart during times like these and not take issue or situations personally.



Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Your social life is about to bloom, Leo. Mercury is now in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of friendships.

You might be going through a small cleansing when it comes to your friendships, and this makes room for new people in your life.

You may realize some relationships aren't worth investing in at the same level as you had before. You'll want to do things differently in order to change that by accepting invitations from new individuals and being selective on who you want to have within your tribe.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's never too late to follow your dreams, Virgo, in fact if you want to pursue a new career or job, now is the perfect time to do so. Mercury is now in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of career.

You have an opportunity to grow your professional life in a way that benefits you for the rest of the year. Brush up on your skills. Aim to sharpen your professional approach and do what you can to bring your talents to an elevated level.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There's a million ways to learn new things, and it may or may not involve studying and learning in a college setting. Mercury is now in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of education. Perhaps you've always toyed with the idea on studying abroad. Or may be its time to finish college or apply to be accepted for a Masters program. Whichever academic field interests you, the window of opportunity is open for you to pursue you desires.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Some tid bits of information are best keeping to yourself. Mercury is now in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of secrets. There are certain things you may discover about a person in your life.

If someone has tried to maliciously keep you in the dark about a matter, this is the transit that can bring awareness to the forefront and a secret will come to light.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Are you looking to partner with someone on a project or perhaps on a romantic level. Mercury is now in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of commitments.

This is the time when approaching topics related to partnership can be eventful. You may appreciate having the chance to plan ahead and brainstorm about expectations and what the future could look like.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Sometimes you have to just start somewhere. Mercury is now in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of daily routines. What worked for you in the past may not be right for now.

You need to adopt to the way life happens. A small tweak to your daily regime can go a long way, perhaps even helping to inspire you to do better in the future.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It's the perfect time to plan summer crafts or to gather items to start an art project or hobby. Mercury is now in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of creativity.

This is when your mind benefits most from being creative and artistic with paints, colors, or any type of craft that entertains you but also stimulates your mind in a good way.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Enjoy time with relatives and talk about the past so you can remember how far you've come when working toward the future.

Mercury is now in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of home and the family. This is the perfect time to plan a reunion or to participate in one. You may also use this time to plan for travel this summer to take advantage of sales or any type of promotional offers.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

