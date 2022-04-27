The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, April 28, 2022

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 28, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Aries

You've got rose-colored glasses on, Aries, and the passion you feel right now may have all the promise in the world, with none of the risks.

You'll feel open and optimistic about love and its potential for your current relationship. Everything feels possible, and it's all because you are falling in love.

Taurus

A friendship can bloom in a way that catches you off-guard, Taurus. You may not be ready to take things to the next level, but the feeling of romance can still have you floating on a cloud.

To think that love was right there in front of your eyes all along can be hard to imagine, but it happens all of the time — even with you.

Gemini

You need to feel admired and respected, Gemini, and you may get the sense that what you've been looking for can be found within your current relationship.

A heart-to-heart chat can touch your heart in a way that assures you things are looking up and your love life is about to get better.

Cancer

Finding someone to love can feel like you are looking for a needle in a haystack — hard to do, but not necessarily impossible.

Your faith gets restored when it comes to romance in your love life. There's a glimpse of what could be and your future in relationships can feel promising.

Leo

Love can't remain a secret forever, and today your true feelings may be revealed. Someone may share their heart-felt feelings for you today.

Their confession of love can be a surprise but also a part of your own heart may have known all along that you shared a deep connection. This experience can be truly romantic and give you a memory to last a lifetime.

Virgo

What appeared to be a sure end to your relationship suddenly gets reborn. You get a fortunate boost of luck in your love life. An ex-love can suddenly return by reaching out via text or in a chat.

There can be a lot of questions you've had unanswered, but now is the time for you to tie up loose ends, even if you decide you'd rather not start all over again.

Libra

Love and romance are a labor of art, and you learn how to please someone without compromising your own wants and needs every once in a while.

This is a time to look for answers about what works and makes your connection grow. Ask questions. Search for meaning and when you see things subtly improving be inquisitive. Try to search out why.

Scorpio

You can't always get what you want in the romantic department, but that does not mean you should stop trying. Today, be the one who makes an attempt to rekindle what you shared earlier in your relationship.

There are things that you used to do that used to bring you closer together, and there's a window of opportunity to discover that feeling once again.

Sagittarius

The love of family can be exactly what you need, especially if you've experienced a recent disappointment or relationship setback. It's the little things that relatives can say or do that remind you how much you are cherished and loved in the world.

You may be going through things that you can't share, but family is always there even when there are no words to say what is in your heart.

Capricorn

It's a day for fresh starts and new beginnings. A wonderful conversation opens your heart and mind in a way that heals and brings you to a place of closure.

It's amazing how the right things spoken by a loving friend or partner can be the key that unlocks the things you needed to release inside of your soul.

Aquarius

There are so many ways to say, 'I love you" without words and your presence is one of them.

You invest in what you value, and when you take time to be fully present for your partner you reveal that you are also willing to make sacrifices and show support during good and bad times.

Pisces

It's a wonderful time to grow into the beautiful person you're meant to be. You may feel afraid to do things that require a little bit of risk because you're afraid of getting hurt.

But when you are willing and able to understand the dance of love, amazing things happen for you. You learn you don't have to be afraid to express the purity of your emotions.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.