The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love On Thursday, April 28, 2022

It feels so nice to think that luck might just be on our side, especially when it comes to love. We all wish for luck, considering love is fickle; we never know when it might change, or simply go away, leaving us in the lurch.

We all wish for love that lasts; we want no game playing, no shoddy treatment, no crisis.

We simply want someone to love us in a way that makes us feel solid about the way we love them in return. We want a love that's equal, and only luck can bring that into being.

During Mercury trine Pluto, which happens on Thursday, April 28, 2022, three signs of the Zodiac will get to experience what the direct approach to love and communication will do for them. This is the time to air things out, bring topics into the open and discuss for future use.

If you are in a relationship that needs to get a few of the kinks out in order to feel genuine, then take advantage of this transit, as communication is King here, today.

Use the power of words to get your point across, and allow the person you are interested in to say what's on their mind. You'll find that you have more in common than you even knew.

Not everyone will benefit from this day, as Pluto transits often times end in destruction for couples; however, for these three zodiac signs, the tables are turned.

That is why it is highly recommended for you — if you are one of the signs mentioned — to talk with your partner and discuss what's needed. Know this: it will work out. Luck is really and truly on your side today.

Gemini, Libra, and Pisces feel love is in the air on Thursday, and that makes the day extra special.

And for that reason they are the three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on April 28, 2022.

Here's why, per astrology. Read the horoscopes below.

1. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You've been known to take Pluto transits and turn them on their ear. If anyone can override the darkness that Pluto brings, it's you, Gemini, and that's because there are two sides to you, and during Mercury trine Pluto, the side that wants to live in peace rises to the surface and help you acquire good fortune.

You are lucky in love today, despite the wreckage that lay around you.

What's meant by that is that the world seems to be falling apart, right before your very eyes, and yet, your relationship is standing strong. Because of this, you feel solid, stoic, as if nothing could possibly get in the way of your love, and you'd be correct.

Nothing is going to get in your way today. You may be asked for advice by a friend who is not as fortunate as you are, and you'll help them with kindness. You set the example of what lucky in love is all about, today, Gemini.

2. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are about to feel like the tables have turned for you, when it comes to love and your personal love life, Libra.

Maybe you're just getting older (as we all are, nonstop) and some of that wisdom we hear so much about has begun to kick in, but you are now much more open to keeping a committed relationship than you were in the past.

You want to go the distance with the person you're with.

You feel like luck is on your side, because your person seems to want the same thing. You've had your fun, out there, with people, and it's gained you experience, but not security.

Security is, however, something that means a LOT to you, and during this transit, you and your person will come to an agreement that will afford you both peace of mind and the knowledge of a lifetime's worth of love to come.

3. Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Pisces, you're lucky in love on Thursday, You could take this Pluto transit any number of ways, but because you're smart, you choose to use it for honest communication between yourself and the person you are involved with. This works out well for both of you, and adds to the idea that you are indeed lucky in love on this day.

This is the day where you and your partner clear something important up.

You may have had something on your mind, something rather ... secretive. You need to let your partner know what's going on, but you've been afraid to brooch the subject for fear of rejection.

There will be no such thing as rejection on this day, so you can stop sweating and start living your life in the open. Your big secret is something you'll discover is no biggie for the person who loves you. What feels like luck on this day is merely you putting in trust and effort. Good for you, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.