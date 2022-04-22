The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, April 23, 2022

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 23, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Aries

Aries, your friends may not always be the best recourse for advice when it comes to love. Remember that everyone has their own backstory.

Sometimes without realizing it, people will give you the advice they wished they had received for their own situation, and they may lead you astray. Only you really know what your relationship is all about.

Taurus

Taurus, rush aside the ego. Pride can be an asset but in love it can actually become a liability that hinders you from experiencing the type of intimacy you crave.

If you are more concerned about yourself, there will not be much room left for your partner in your life.

Gemini

Gemini, a long distance relationship may have had its appeal, but now it seems impractical for your needs.

You have learned valuable lessons through this experience and now it may be time to say goodbye to what you hoped would work out but no longer is what you need.

Cancer

Cancer, someones big secret may have brought you closer together but now you may have reservations about their potential for your life. It's not betrayal or a reason to feel guilty when you realize that your needs present a conflict with choices someone has made.

It may not be an easy conversation to have, but you have to live in your own truth or else you sacrifice your happiness for someone else.

Leo

Leo, an ex may return back into your life and try to be friends.

This may seem to be odd timing. You may feel conflicted about your ability to remain impartial and not care to reconcile at this time.

Virgo

Virgo, a dysfunctional relationship can create a lot of stress for you. You may be struggling to separate your desire to make everything right with an understanding about what is healthy.

For now, it's important to put a safe distance between you and the unwanted drama. This could be asking for a break even if you have no intentions of it being permanent.

Libra

Libra, you may be at a cross roads where it feels like now or never. Your impatience could be reaching its limit and it can be difficult to not show your frustration.

What you want is to enjoy the time you get to have with a mate, and if you cannot, you may decide that you're better off as friends.

Scorpio

Scorpio, if you do not want the traditional family structure then it's best to just admit it. Not everyone is designed to play certain roles.

Rather than pretend you are okay with the status quo, be yourself. It's better for you to be honest than to live a lie, even if you're doing it because you love someone.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you're fighting a losing battle. Some arguments are not worth having but they help you to see the type of person you're dealing with. You may feel like cutting ties and letting go.

But, it would be just as simple to drop the debate and agree to disagree.

Capricorn

Capricorn, money and finance can be a deal breaker in some relationships. Especially if you cannot agree how to handle expenses as a couple.

Problems related to your personal economics may feel unsolvable. If you are willing to work through the problem, you may want to not go through it alone but consult a third party person help you to do so fairy.

Aquarius

Aquarius, after a breakup, you may still be unsure if you want to jump back into dating.

You may feel like you need some time to heal, this can be a wonderfully mature decision and helpful because it gives you a chance to take care of yourself without worrying what others think.

Pisces

Pisces, the past can seem to be so powerful that it prevents you from realizing no one will hold you accountable for your mistakes. You have learned and grown from them.

They are what made you who you are today. Without your history, you would not love the way you do now or have the compassion you express to others because you've been in difficult times.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.