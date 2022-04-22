The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love On Saturday, April 23, 2022

If you happen to be one of the three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on April 23, 2022, you'll probably see that fate and destiny turn into something romantic, AND you'd be a person who works well with the Quarter Moon in Aquarius.

While you won't be howling at the Aquarius Moon this weekend, you will be feeling confident enough to approach someone you really like, or follow through on a very romantic gesture with someone you're already in a relationship with.

This is a beautiful and loving day for three zodiac signs: Leo, Virgo and Capricorn. And if you all fall in love with each other, don't be surprised!

Today we're going to see strong actions in the love department. That means that fears are put aside. Last Quarter Moon transits can cause difficulties amongst family member, but this transit can also help us spot what's wrong so that we may rise above adversity.

Because this Moon in is in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, many of us will feel the need to just 'have a good time.' Nobody wants to stress out today and when we 'all' want something — when we all have love on our minds — we tend to manifest en masse. So, creating loving situations will be a breeze today. Nobody wants a hassle; that's Aquarius in action.

For the zodiac signs that will receive this good fortune, it's advised to go slowly and be patient. While it's nice to feel like the tides have finally turned (when they are literally doing during a lunation), it's also wise to pace one's self. Feel the gratitude of the day, and enjoy your good fortune. Carry on!

When it comes to being the luckiest in love on April 23, 2022, here's which 3 zodiac signs top the charts.

And, if you're a Leo, Virgo, and Capricorn, you'll want to read your horoscope for Saturday, April 23, 2022.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Ever since Taurus season hit, you've been feeling good about your life. It feels, to you, as if the pressure is off and now you can relax. Being that you're in a fine mood with a relaxed state of mind, you are now able to enjoy yourself.

With the looming pressure now gone, you can focus on what matters most to you: your love relationship.

And yes, you may have forgotten that it even exists, you've been so stressed. Seeing that you are suddenly interested again in the workings of the romance, your partner while be so pleased that they may even shed a tear of happiness. You are able to do this, to make someone so happy just by paying attention to them.

For the first time in a long while, you aren't thinking only about yourself and your troubles; today is the day where you remove the veil of pain and allow yourself to enjoy the things in life that are yours, namely, your loving mate and their life with you.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've been so wrapped up in yourself and your health issues that you haven't made any time for your love life. You've even come to the place where you don't recognize how important it is to keep up with the relationship, and it shows.

Your partner has felt ignored and rejected, but they seem to be taking it all in stride.

During the Quarter Moon in Aquarius, you'll notice how patient they are, and it will touch your heart. And basically, that's all it takes for you to wake up from your self-centered reverie.

Suddenly, you'll have no room for selfish behavior; now you wish to make it up to this person for being so good to you, so be patient. What makes this day so lucky for you in love is that you will realize that you ARE loved, and that you are extra lucky because you have someone who will stay with you, no matter how you treat them.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You'll feel a breath of fresh air today, especially if your partner is a Leo, because today is the day when you and your mate reunite. You have both come so far in the relationship, and you've seen the bottom as well as the top; you're in it to win it, as you always are, Capricorn, and you won't let this love affair fall apart.

The Moon in Aquarius ignites in you the desire to take a chance, knowing that failure is not an option.

You'll feel strong and certain that if you both intend for the best, how could you get anything less?

And you'd be right, Capricorn. You and your loved one have the potential on this day to change everything around. You've been together for a long enough time to know that if you put in the effort as a unit, you'll reach success.

You want to try, and so do they. Today is a very lucky day for couples to regain momentum in their relationships, and that is exactly what's about to happen to you and yours.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.