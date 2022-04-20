The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, April 21, 2022

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 21, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Aries

Aries, today when it comes to love, you may find yourself attracted to something in a person that you cannot put your finger on why. This could be a lesson for you to learn from the depths of your soul, and the individual is merely reflecting to you something within yourself.

Taurus

Taurus, don't get confused about what love really means; you may have deep feelings toward a friend, which can be puzzling. While a part of you may think your emotions are romantic in nature, you could be learning a new form of intimacy that has nothing to do with passionate love.

Gemini

Gemini, sometimes your ego can hinder you from experiencing a relationship for what it is. Try not to let your need for affirmation become so much more important than what you share with your partner.

Cancer

Cancer, forgiveness is a gift and today you may need to be more generous with your understanding nature. You may not always like how your significant other acts. But, a little bit of love and compassion can help you to overcome the problems you face at this point in your life.

Leo

Leo, you and your territorial nature could get in the way of an incredible relationship. You may struggle to avoid claiming certain things are your right and causing you to isolate your partner. Remember that in love there is less me and more us.

Virgo

Virgo, commitment is never easy when problems and power struggles occur in your relationships. You may find yourself at a place where you struggle to understand why you stay. But, with time and patience, you will eventually get through this hardship and feel good about keeping your promises.

Libra

Libra, frustration is best channeled into productive activities. You may not be able to control everything you find wrong in your relationship. When things feel like they are spiraling beyond your comprehension, keep busy with what you can manage and remember to let go and let the Universe take over.

Scorpio

Scorpio, your love finds a way to pull through and give you an extra boost of determination no matter what is happening in your relationship right now. You may find that you are the one doing more than your share of the work, but there are times when you have to give 100% for your relationship to work. Eventually, things balance themselves out.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, family ties can confuse the reality of who is responsible for what. People can become overly emotional and invested when they feel afraid that something they want will not be there. Be the quiet in the storm and center yourself on the belief that in love there is always abundance.

Capricorn

Capricorn, people may act passive-aggressively today. Voices can have undertones of anger and resentment. You are sensitive to what is going on around you and may want to snap back. But, don't do what you think will give you revenge; why contribute to a problem that you want to end?

Aquarius

Aquarius, shopping, when done responsibly, can be a wonderful form of therapy. When you feel lonely and cannot be with your person, sending them a meaningful gift or finding things you'd like to buy and share with them online can be helpful. Perhaps plan for your upcoming anniversary or the holidays.

Pisces

Pisces, you may send mixed signals about your feelings to someone you care about. Are you struggling with fear? Maybe you are concerned that things won't work out the way you want them to, so instead of confronting how you feel, you self sabotage instead.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.