The One Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign, Saturday April 30, 2022

The daily one card tarot reading is here for each zodiac sign. Find out what is predicted for you using astrology and numerology for Saturday, April 30, 2022, by zodiac sign.

The Sun is in the peak of Taurus season. The Moon leaves Taurus to enter Gemini. The day's numerology is a 1, the Leader, and this brings a lot of change into our lives.

How will Saturday's one card tarot reading effect your zodiac sign on April 30, 2022?

Our goal for Saturday is to take the leading role in change that affects us. Like the Life Path 1, the Leader we are bold and couragious. We don't need to have someone hold our hand and guide us through.

Even though changes are uncertain, the Moon in Gemini is curious and inquisitive. We gain insight by doing, and we learn best when we think our way through probiems rather than avoiding them.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

Take a pause, Aries. Life happens fairly quickly for you today, and this makes it nearly impossible to catch up.

So, slow down a bit and check the systems you're using to make things 'work'. Who knows? You may discover a cool way to adopt a new strategy that not only saves you time, but also saves you money, too.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

A false start can frustrate you today, but Taurus you have been gifted a golden opportunity to check out what you have going on to see if a tweak would be useful for you.

You might have thought you and everyone else was ready for a fresh, new beginning, but maybe there was one loose end you've missed. A break could be a good thing during times like these.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Silence really is golden, Gemini. When the world is a bit quiet and you're able to listen to your inner voice, you learn a lot of things that you didn't know before.

You may find it surprising just how insightful your mind chatter can be when you least expect it to. You will get a new, bright idea before you know it — one that could get you excited to start.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

You won't always agree, Cancer. You have been tolerant and understanding but there is always a point where you have to say enough is enough. You can't consent to something that offends or crosses a line with your personal values.

If you feel that you're being asked to compromise beyond your comfort levels, then admit it. Give someone a chance to make things right or if not, then you know you have to make decisions for yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

When your emotions are taking control and cause you to feel overwhelmed, it's a signal to take a break and to step back so you can process everything.

The world is forever changing, Leo, and you have to dig into your heart to truly know what these things mean for you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Not every opportunity requires an immediate decision. You may need to ask for time to think through what you're being asked to participate in. There can be a lot to consider.

Don't rush to a conclusion or decide that this is just 'too good to be true' and you don't want to miss out. Give yourself the chance to ponder. If it's meant for you, it will be there later.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You hold all the cards to the future, Libra. It appears that your plans are well thought out, and your intentions align with your goals.

There's a reason why things will fall into place for you, and that's because you're doing what you need to do, and the universe honors that.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You are at a fork in the road, and the beautiful thing about your current situation is that both will work out in a way that you need it to.

It doesn't matter which path you choose, what will make a difference is your actions and how you conduct yourself wherever you aim to be.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

There are going to be times when you just have to accept that there was a loss of control on your part. Of course, this was never part of the plan, but that does not mean you have to stop altogether.

You need to pick back up and make a decision. Keep going, Sag. It's always best to move forward putting one foot in front of the other until you find yourself back on the path you need to be on.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

It's time for parties and get-togethers. You need time to be with people you enjoy talking to and learning from.

The energy of the collective is going to inspire you to continue to pursue good times with quality individuals who bring out the best in you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Liking nice things doesn't mean you're materialistic. It means that you have refined taste and a willingness to work hard for what you want.

You can spot a bargain and a deal when you see one, but then there's also a part of you that knows it's OK to spend a little extra if getting an item will make you happy.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Some people will be your die-hard friends for a lifetime, and then there are those individuals who will act as though they are loyal and true but leave you guessing.

You may perceive that you're dealing with the type of person who does not always present themselves honestly.

So, when your gut tells you that something isn't right about your relationship, don't ignore your feelings. Investigate them.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.