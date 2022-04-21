Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For April 22, 2022

Read your daily tarot card horoscope to find out what is predicted for you using astrology and numerology for Friday, April 22, 2022, by zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

You no longer are fooled by someones pretense; their true colors shine through, and give you a glimpse into how they operate now that you know what you plan to do with that information.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

It's a good day no matter what happens. You succeed and make all your dreams come true. Nothing can get you down. You are thinking positively and your spirits will remain high.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Stop waiting for other people who would not give you the same respect. Make decisions you know need to be made and you will feel much better when you start taking charge of your own life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

There are days when it's better to keep to yourself and not socialize as much as you usually do. Today was made for reflection and thinking about the future.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You are stuck in the middle of a situation where life gives you few choices. You have to make a change about your relationship if you ever are going to be happy.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Death

When something comes to an end, it may have nothing to do with anything you did; people change and sometimes love was never meant to last forever.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Surround yourself with people who respect you and listen to your opinions. Don't continue to waste your life on fake friends who only seem to meet you when it works out for them.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The World

Set a new goal and make sure it's big enough to push you beyond your comfort zones. You will never grow playing small; you have to do things that scare you and make you work harder than you want to do at times.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are at a place where you think you have mastered every situation, but there is room for you to learn from others; don't be so quick to dismiss help, it could cause you to make a mistake that was preventable.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Star

Your spiritual life is so important. It's always a good idea to spend time in prayer and asking the universe to guide you when you don't know which direction to take with your life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have lots of tricks up your sleeve and it's not a bad idea to use them. Sometimes when things don't work out the first time, you have to go back and try again.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

Something is in your life, causing you to be the type of person you don't want to be. You have allowed yourself to be vulnerable. The best way to overcome what is stronger than you, is to bring it to light and let people you trust help you to be accountable for your choices.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.