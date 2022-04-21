The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love On Friday, April 22, 2022

Bingo! Someone is lucky in love today. And don't we all wish for luck in love? Today, April 22, 2022 brings with it a few sensational transits that might just do the trick for certain signs of the Zodiac, when it comes to love, romance and intimacy.

Which three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on Friday, April 22, 2022?

Cancer, Leo, and Pisces strike gold on Friday, it seems. The day is a 22 which is a master number, and the Moon which influences emotions is speaking to Jupiter and Neptune.

This is a very good time for making plans and setting goals. For couples who are established already, this is a fantastic time to talk about starting a family, or helping out family members. For those who are single, this is the perfect time to start dating again. The transits are here to back us up today, and with events such as Moon sextile Venus and Moon sextile Neptune and Jupiter, we can expect bold results.

Let's also keep in mind that we're now in Taurus season, and Taurus is definitely for lovers. This is a great day for reaching out and making use of some of that self-confidence.

You will be more likely to be accepted today than on any other day this week, if you are one of the signs mentioned below.

This is also the kind of day where, if you express your needs to your lover, you'll be listened to. This day is filled with acceptance; take advantage of the timing.

Those who are the luckiest in love today will be able to take this feeling with them for days to come; there's nothing too flash in the pan about today's luck; it merely 'starts' today and lasts for as long as you can hold on to it. Life is good.

Love is good. And for those of us who can see today as lucky in love, then more power to you, friends. Rock on.

So, who are 3 zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on Friday, April 22, 2022?

Cancer, Leo, and Pisces, of course.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

There are some days when you wake up smiling, and this is going to be one of them. Your smile is just the start, because on this day, the progression of positive moments will be brisk and continuous. One little morning smile has the potential of turning into a day of happiness.

Your judgement today is on point; you can read the room as well as your partner's face; you are interested in what's going on with them, and you show it.

Jupiter's presence lets you see the big picture, in terms of your relationship; there is so much goodness ahead of you, and you're stoked for more.

You and your partner will cross a threshold during this day. Perhaps communication between the two of you is about to grow, or perhaps you might stumble upon something new to share between yourself. This day is all about sharing ideas, fun, love and intimacy. Enjoy yourself, Cancer.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You will find that this day, April 22, is absolutely superior when it comes to love, giving love and being loved. You've waited for a day like this to show up; you just knew something in your relationship had to either fall apart or mend, and it seems that 'mending' is exactly what's in store for today.

The Moon sextile Neptune has you sharing outrageously fun ideas with your mate, and guess what? They're into it! Yes, that was the missing link in your relationship — the idea that your partner never really seemed all too interested in the concepts you posited.

Today, however, is special; you will notice that you're not the only one who is luck in love today...your partner is, too. Your partner has noticed that the relationship needs an upgrade, and they've decided to get on board. They believe in you, in the relationship and in themselves. Awesome!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

The distraction of everyday life has taken your attention so far away from your romantic relationship that you may have either forgotten you're in one, or you've neglected it to the point of taking advantage of the person that is always there for you.

And then there's today, magical, wonderful today. Today is the day where all of this changes.

You see, while you've been distracted, your partner has been planning; and oh what they have in store for you, Pisces! You won't be able to say no, and you most certainly won't be feeling too distracted, because what they have in mind is exactly the thing that floats your boat, so to speak.

Yes, yes, yes, it seems that your partner knows just what you need in order to call this day a lucky one. Indeed they do!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.