The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, April 29, 2022

The stars have conspired in your favor as today marks the beginning of Pluto Retrograde in Capricorn and the eve of the Black New Moon in Taurus.

Life runs smoothly, and decision-making is less complicated when the planets in astrology are direct and not retrograde.

However, once Pluto, the Lord of the Underworld, begins its retrograde period, he releases that stuck or stagnant feeling you may have felt from time to time.

Pluto is one of those planets that works better when in retrograde motion, and this brings good luck to three zodiac signs in astrology: Capricorn, Cancer, and Taurus.

Pluto in Capricorn unearths the structures in your life that hold you back from living in truth or expressing an authentic life.

Pluto retrograde on April 29, 2022, is the removal of old ways. The ways you thought you needed to maintain even though you didn't feel passionate about your experiences.

Mercury shifts into Gemini on Friday, heightening each zodiac sign's awareness. As a result, the existing possibilities come to the surface and help us think uniquely.

Mercury retrograde working in partnership with Pluto, reduces the feelings of overwhelm, so you don't become disheartened by your options or the work you need to exert to achieve your goals.

The Moon shifts into Taurus on the evening of April 29, 2022 where it is exalted. The Moon in Taurus calls us to reflect on matters of the home and what truly feels good.

But there will be change, and changes can be complex, not because of what you are moving into, but what you perceive you will have to leave behind.

When you recognize that you are your truth, you also realize no matter what, it is still time to embrace your new beginning.

These energies affect these three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Friday, April 29, 2022 the most.

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Pluto has been moving through your sign since 2008, marking a time of immense changes and growth for you personally and how you see the world. This planet has been responsible for excavating truths and making you face their reality. In the last years of this transit, there is a sense of rebuilding coming to you.

Everything in your life is finally coming together.

You feel a new level of healing both within yourself and your life. These improvements create greater security and confidence, which help you to address what's changing in your life.

Today’s astrology is incredibly auspicious as it happens right before the first eclipse of the season,

and it takes place during the rare Black New Moon on Saturday. This Moon amplifies new beginnings and will help supercharge any intentions you set for yourself and your life.

The most important thing to remember is not to make decisions or choices based on anything that previously happened but instead on what you envision for your future. Make hope the root of any option and believe that the best outcome is fated.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

While today may look deceivingly calm to you, it is one that strikes like a lightning bolt. Capricorn rules the relationship sector of your life, which means that a situation that has felt like it has been stagnant is about to get a breath of fresh air.

Because of the recent retrogrades in January, you will experience a brand-new relationship that you are about to jump into your whole heart or walk away from one. It is finally time to walk away from something that resonates with you.

Only you know which of these two paths you will walk, and while you may debate this decision, you will have clarity. You will see when you need to step into action. This Pluto Retrograde will remove blocks from your life and enable you to move forward. Things come together today, and most importantly, you see further into the future. The pieces you could not move in the past will finally align in your favor.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Today you sense the changes that are coming even if you do not know what they will bring or which area of your life they will be.

This Black New Moon in your zodiac sign is one of the most powerful New Moons for you all year so the intentions that you set will be incredibly important for the next phase of your life.

Expect that things will come to full fruition by the Full Moon in your sign in November. Until then, it is time for you to get behind your dreams. It would be best if you believe in yourself as much as you give that energy to others.

But it is also about how you feel about yourself and where that energy comes from. In times of change, you can feel greater instability and retreat to your comfort zone.

However, that comfort zone is no longer there, which means there is nowhere to go but forward. You must remember that small steps make a big difference, and anything is possible if you believe.

Be your own cheerleader, and make this the best chapter of your life yet.

