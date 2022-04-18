Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For April 19, 2022

Read your daily tarot card reading to find out what is predicted for you using astrology and numerology for Tuesday, April 19, 2022, by zodiac sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Death

When something ends, it's OK to feel sad, but what's not good to do is pretend you have no emotions about the situation.

The Death card is symbolic of the transition from one situation into another. We need these moments in our lives to take place because they remind us of where we need to be, and how much we can change over our lifetime.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

The Four of Cups is a sign that it's time to bring your feelings back into alignment with who you are as a person.

You have lost a part of yourself, and even though this phase may have served a purpose it's no longer beneficial. So, go through the discomfort of starting over again, and use this as a time to return to yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

When you lose hope in people, something can bring you back to a place where faith is restored. You have gone through a few disappointments, Gemini, and people can be hard to predict and break your heart.

Now, you're at a place where you can see the whole situation for what it is. You don't have to pretend that it's alright or that you don't notice. You're wiser now and can respond in a way that's healthiest for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

It's time to plan ahead. You are intuitive, but this strength will only take you so far. Create a vision board to see the entire journey mapped out ahead of you.

This visual aid will help you perceive what you need to do when the time is right; opportunities present themselves.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Money is available to you more than you realize. A business endeavor can prove to be profitable for you. You will have to work hard.

You may have to invest some of your own money. But, in the end, you will get everything you want and deserve, plus more.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Your emotions have been all over the place lately. You have been allowing other people to have more influence than they should.

It's time for you to stop giving the power over to others. No matter how much you love them, you are in control of your own life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

You never know what type of information will come across your social media, so prepare yourself for anything that could come your way.

An unexpected post may surprise you and have you wondering what was meant all day. Some messages truly have nothing to do with you, and their impact is merely coincidental.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

You are your own worst and best critic. When you decide you're ready to change things, pay attention to the way you speak negatively to yourself.

Every self-criticism can be a powerful indicator of where you feel your unhappiness lies.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Having good friends is so important. When you let good people into your life, it makes room for amazing things to happen.

You have a chance to try new things and enjoy adventures you would never think of doing alone.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

It does not make sense to argue with someone about the best way to live their life. People have a right to make mistakes been if they are preventable and wrong. It's best to get out of their way, and let them bear the weight of their own consequences.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

There's a lot of tension going around and you may feel like a victim in the middle of it all. It can feel impossible to set away from the problems, but the truth is you have more control over your time than you think.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

When you want a career to grow, your small choices and big actions matter. Don't underestimate the power of your time invested into doing things in an excellent way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.