3 Zodiac Signs Whose Lovers Become Enemies During The Sun At A Critical Degree In Aries On April 18 - 23, 2022

Things get critical at times, in life, in love, and guess what else? Yes, in astrology. The Sun in Aries is preparing to change zodiac signs and when it hits the 29-degree mark, things become intense, tougher than ever, and in a nutshell critical.

These astrological energies have a significant effect on three zodiac signs, namely Cancer, Leo, and Sagittarius. So, what happens? These three zodiac signs have lovers who become their enemies, and it's bad news all around.

Have you ever had someone turn on you, right before your eyes — most specifically a lover who does an about-face and becomes a hostile force out of nowhere? Oh, it happens, and it's always a mind-blower when it does.

One minute, you think you are talking with the person whom you've spent quality, loving time with, and the next minute they turn on you. And it's always unexpected, and rarely can it ever go back to what it once was, after such a display of bad behavior is shown.

The Sun at a critical degree in Aries is exactly that kind of transit that inspires sudden hostile acts that are irrevocable.

This is not only heartbreaking, but it's worrisome; how far is this person going to go, and should we be scared?

At first, some of us may think this is a prank; after all, what person would turn into an enemy after being our lover only minutes earlier? We're looking at the stirrings of mental illness here, and Sun at a critical degree in Aries is very powerful in stirring up this kind of mental disease.

So, for some signs of the Zodiac, be prepared for your lover to change into a monster, in an instant. That's an actual real warning, folks, not a dance around the fun facts. Listen up: if you are in a relationship with someone who is starting to show signs of being unstable, then you need to prepare yourself for what comes your way.

If your partner needs help, then help them help themselves. This is the time when people turn on others, and it will happen in a flash. Take care, you have been warned.

Cancer, Leo, and Sagittarius are going to want to watch their backs when the Sun hits a critical degree in Aries on April 18 -23, 2022.

Because lovers become enemies and things change in a way you would never expect them to be.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

If you are in a relationship and you sense that there is something going on inside your partner's mind that isn't all sunshine and daisies, then you won't be surprised when suddenly, out of nowhere, they turn on you like a viper.

Yes, it may be shocking and totally unexpected, but there should be signs along the way that might act as shout-outs to you ... this person is not to be trusted.

The Sun at a critical degree in Aries acts as a spark for bad temperaments to rise to the surface, and this transit brings with it all the bad tempers one can handle. This is not just a fight you are going to get into with your partner, it's an assault of bad behavior, performed on their part.

One minute they are your trusted person, and the next they are your enemy. There is no going back after this act of unkindness, and you will never want to see this person again.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Everything is a show for you, and you like to place things in the category of drama; a lover's quarrel is just another act in the great scheme of your projected theatre. Only this time, the lover's quarrel is destined to spiral into something altogether new for you: your romantic partner is going to turn on you, viciously.

This doesn't mean violently, but it does mean that they are not going to spare their insults. With Sun at a critical degree in Aries, there's no boundary; they will walk all over you as if you mean nothing to them. It's not the words they say that will hurt, but the nerve they have to say them.

The content is meaningless and lost as soon as they cross that boundary. Some things should never be said, out of respect — especially for the respect of one whom they've loved. They may still say they love you, but if you let them get away with this act of war, they will never hesitate from acting this way again.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've been hurt enough times in your life that when someone new decides to turn on you, you're ready for it. You've seen this before: the sweetheart who suddenly becomes a person whom you hardly know at all. All in a moment's time, too.

Because you've seen this behavior before, you've learned how to pull back and not let it become a horror story; but still, it hurts and it will hurt. Sun at a critical degree in Aries is like a diving rod for hostile behavior, and unfortunately, a few of the Fire signs go down with it.

This is a good time for you to remember your own strength; you're a strong and fiery warrior yourself — but your war is the one where you fight for peace and sanity. Stick to yourself when this lover turns on you.

Remember who you are, Sagittarius; they can't take anything away from you. They can only ruin their own life, and if they insist, then let them be as inferior as they need to be. Time to say goodbye.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.