Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For April 17, 2022

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

Aries, prepare yourself for the unexpected. Sudden trouble can come to you out of the blue, so plan to be quick on your feet and handle challenges with courage.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Don't worry too much about things you cannot control. Everyone has their days. You will find that once this is over, it will bring you a laugh at how serious you once thought it was, but it turned out to be nothing.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Surround yourself with really good friends. Embrace the nurturing and feminine energy of the creative in your life. When you're around quality people, it makes life less stressful, but it also brings out the best in you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Feeling betrayed hurts, Cancer. But once you see someone for who they are, the lies sting a little less. You now have the power to make the right choices based on truth and real observation.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You have two options, and it may be hard to decide which one to choose. However, the risk is missing out on the beauty of what you have in front of you because you think the grass is greener on the other side.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Sometimes you can become completely addicted to an idea, but it will take you nowhere. Be sure to check out all your options. Don't just accept a person's promises at face value. Make sure you have all the facts.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You are putting much of your life on hold, and it may seem to make sense for now, but the time you waste, you will never get back. Your choices will have an impact. So, it's important to know you could be left without anything in exchange for your time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

Use common sense and be willing to listen to advice when it's given. Not everyone will know the entire story, but they don't have to. A hunch can read some problems and situations without needing to know much more.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You are working hard to reach the finish line. It can be unrewarding right now, but keep your sights on the goal you set for yourself. It's important for you to complete what you started.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Karma always keeps the score. You may not see what happens to a person or the memory. But karma never goes away unless you do the work.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Death

A new beginning will come your way because something died, leaving behind old memories. You will experience sadness at the thought of something you invested in not being yours.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Old rules and traditions can feel tiring and burdensome. But, once you learn how to play by all regulations, you will find they are pretty much all the same in some way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.