The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, April 22, 2022

April 22, 2022 ushers in some powerful beautiful energy for three zodiac signs, and it's meant to create a feeling that inspires Pisces, Taurus, and Scorpio about all that is to come.

Yet it also brings the reminder and even lesson that you do not have to necessarily choose between your past and future because within the present moment each already exists.

As you approach the first eclipse of the year in about a week, the urgency for change and new chapters will start to motivate you forward.

But it can also feel like you are being made to choose to leave situations or even parts of yourself behind for good to do so.

While sacrifice is a natural part of growth, it is also about realizing that while relationship dynamics, careers or even living arrangements may need to transform it is different from losing them.

The only guarantee in life is that things are constantly changing.

Instead of looking at it as having to choose between anything, start to see that life is only evolving to help you continue to grow.

Today brings a continually active Capricorn Moon that connects with Venus, Mercury, Neptune, and Jupiter. Today all giving you lots of incredibly positive hopefully loving vibes and even the opportunity for some spectacular romantic moments.

All you must do is trust that nothing is ever really lost, so even the best parts of who you were will continue to be there in your future.

But to get there, you need to let yourself grow, even if it is far beyond what you thought possible.

Pisces, Taurus, and Scorpio are the 3 sodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Friday, April 22, 2022.

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are in one of the most powerful times that you will ever have in your life. Not only are Jupiter and Neptune still in their divine union but multiple other planetary bodies have joined them in your sign and today the Capricorn Moon connects with three of them.

The amazing thing about this is that it gives your dreams grounding. And it is not just your creative endeavors or career that will benefit from it, but also your romantic relationships.

You are entering not just a time of change, but expansion letting more abundance flow in than ever has before. If you have a divine soul connected relationship in your life you can expect the energy today to deepen it and may also bring a marriage proposal as well.

If not, then today would hold an excellent probability that someone unique would be coming into your life. You should feel free to embrace what comes today trusting that it is absolutely meant for you.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Mercury in your zodiac sign aligns with the Moon in Capricorn today creating a feeling of seeking newness in your life. You will be feeling incredibly confident and grounded in your thinking which allows you to make the decisions and choices that are best for you.

This energy coming in is all about a phase of rebuilding for you which will help usher you into a new chapter of your life. Even with the eclipses occurring this year in your zodiac sign, the changes that are coming in are those that are fated to be.

The only thing you had to do was let go of what was only lessons. This frees up space for the universe to do the work that it is meant to. If there are any conversations that need to be had for you to take that next step, then today would be an excellent day to do that.

With Mercury in your zodiac sign, you will be able to think and speak clearly. Do not hesitate in moving towards what you know is meant for you even if you cannot quite figure all the other pieces out.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This entire year is one where your own sense of self and your relationships are going to be under the spotlight. That is great news though because you have been waiting for this time and today is one more important steppingstone in that process for you.

Today with the Sun and Mercury in Taurus means that it would be a fantastic time for you to have any important romantic conversations that you have been considering.

Even if something comes up unexpectedly you should see it as an opportunity to get to a deeper level with an existing relationship or a partnership. The sun represents action while Mercury is communication. This represents the aligning of words with actions.

If no conversations present themselves or there is nothing new to discuss, then look for what kind of actions are present by yourself and someone that you are in a relationship with.

As much as you have gotten lost in feelings in the past, this is a time to make sure you and everyone in your life is truly walking their talk. Anything else, you just do not have time anymore.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.