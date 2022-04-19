The funny thing about friendships is that they're always changing; even when we depend on them to stay the same, there's always someone in the friendship who either has a change of heart or simply disagrees with us to the point where they might be harboring resentment towards us.

Friendships are built on like-minded thinking, and they grow stronger under duress; some make it to the next phase of the friendship, and some fold under pressure. What makes a friendship a sturdy one is time; if you can endure the 'ravages' of time within a friendship, then you've got yourself a 'lifer.'

And lifers are what friendship is really all about.

Because Capricorn is the planet that represents practicality and long-term achievement, having the Moon in Capricorn in our cosmic sky can be either detrimental to friendships, or it can act as an agent for a deeper, more emotional tie to this person we call 'friend.'

When the Moon in Capricorn, between April 20 and 22, a few of the signs will experience a shift in the force, so to speak. Friendships will change, become stronger, or weaker. Romance is not in question here; this is strictly related to the bond friends share. This is the lunation that shows us if the friendship we are in is worth keeping or better left to fade into nothingness.

As we all know, just because we call someone 'friend' doesn't necessarily mean they can be trusted. Sure, we'd like for that to be the case, but Capricorn energy is sometimes associated with dishonesty, and this influence may just end up with us losing a friend over a disagreement, or worse ... a lie.

3 zodiac signs whose friendships change during the Moon in Capricorn, April 20 - 22, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You utilize Capricorn energy in the same way that Capricorn takes full advantage of Taurus energy — you go for it. You see how Capricorn benefits you, and you do not let its influence pass you by. During Moon in Capricorn, you'll be inspired to put one of your friends to the test; you'll ask them, point-blank, about something that is important to you. Because you'll come at them like gangbusters, they will be off-guard, not ready to tell the lie they might have told had you not confronted them with such power in your gaze.

Then again, you are the master of the strong solid gaze, and very few escape once you've pointed your eye their way.

And so, you will be finding out the dire truth about something you needed clarity on. Your so-called friend may end up as an ex-friend after you wrangle the truth out of them. You'll walk away with the truth, while they will walk away knowing they just lost you as a friend.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You count on your friends to always be there, honest and true. But you may end up asking yourself this during Moon in Capricorn: are you honest with them? Are you as true as you demand them to be, and are you willing to actually come through for them in the same way you insist they come through for you?

That's the thing; you've placed so much importance on certain friends of yours that when they even slightly turn from you, you consider them dead in your book.

You are the king of rejecting people without even telling them they are rejected; and during Moon in Capricorn, you might come to eat some of your words. What's going on here is that you are being asked to act in the same way that you want your friends to act towards you, and you won't be able to come up with the goods. You want good, faithful, loyal friends, but during Moon in Capricorn, you won't be able to return the favor.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

With the Moon in Capricorn, you, as a native to the sign, feel a little more edgy than usual. This means that things are on your nerves and your patience is thin. You don't have it in you to forgive a friend right now. In your mind, you'll get to it someday. You are at home, keeping a grudge going; it's just part of what friendship is to you, and although that doesn't sound too kindly, that's what you're used to.

During Moon in Capricorn, you'll find that you have relatively no patience whatsoever for friends who aren't right in your face, being happy, peppy, and bursting with love.

If they are not making your life better, then they might as well not be in your life at all. You just don't have the bandwidth for anyone else's dreams or hopes right now. You're not in a sharing mood. Friends are those things that you, on occasion, invest your time in, but not now. Not during Moon in Capricorn.

