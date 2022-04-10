Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For April 11, 2022

What's in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, April 11, 2022? You can read your daily tarot card reading to find out what is predicted for you using astrology and numerology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Do you feel that someone has let you down? The Ten of Swords is a warning that you may have an experience of sadness and feelings of betrayal will follow. You have some influence over this problem, Aries.

Don't let those individuals you feel who will take advantage of your vulnerabilities too close into your life. If you sense something is off, then listen to your instincts.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

Don't second-guess yourself, Taurus. You have to make a choice using the wisdom you have now.

You may not like to make snap decisions, but this time around, it's a necessary evil for you before moving on to a new path in your life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

There are so many things you can do right now, but you're feeling like putting them off until tomorrow. Gemini, there is a time and place for procrastination.

The only problem is that resting when it's not appropriate for your goals can set you behind schedule. So, push through if you can.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

A wonderful day is headed for you, Cancer. You have so many bright and shiny opportunities in your life coming your way.

While you may not see them all now, you are blessed beyond measure and you can't even count how many great opportunities are going to open to you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

There are no more reasons to fight, Leo. The white flag of surrender has been waved.

What you need to do now is to accept that everyone is ready to move on with their lives and leave others to do the same.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

People can fool you, Virgo. Pay closer attention to how someone acts vs what it is that they say.

People can come to help you when you're the most vulnerable, but if their motive is to benefit from your pain, is that really a friendship?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

There's nothing left to worry about, Libra. You have been gifted with an abundance of support from the universe to make it through this journey.

You don't have to be afraid that you won't make it or that your life is too hard right now. You may need to push through at times, but you won't lose out on your progress.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

There are things you may miss from the past but think about the future. There are so many current situations that have helped to build you into the person you are today.

If you left those, you'll feel the same way you do now, but about. your current station in life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

Someone may have said something to smash your dreams, but look at you, Sagittarius, you knew better.

You are the person who makes decisions about how you'd like to live your life. You don't have to worry about the future when you hold near to your heart the key to your happiness — yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

The shadow side of yourself can be what is attracting the wrong people in your life. You have to confront these emotions you face.

You may feel in your heart that you are ready for greater things, but they do not come without great love.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

A sweet energy is caring for you even when you feel as though you have lost steam and no longer care what happens with your goals or your future.

You are confident about your capabilities as a human on a mission for success.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

You have learned to take what other people say and not take it to heart.

Instead, today, you are more like the person everyone used to know and love. You don't have to hide behind anything that you feel blocks your shine.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.