Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For April 8, 2022

Happy Friday, here's your tarot card reading on April 8, 2022, for each zodiac sign in astrology using daily numerology and astrology.

We are entering a day of completion where all things find their way to closure and a fresh start begins.

The numerology of Friday is a 9. The number 9 is the one digit that always returns back to itself mathematically. The 9s in the tarot is often associated with some form of difficulty or adversity, typically on the part of humans who can't seem to get along.

This may reflect on our daily tarot card reading for today. What's do the cards predict for you?

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, April 08, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

Take care of yourself, Aries. Life is full of responsibilities, and the Seven of Wands, reversed reveals that you're managing more than your share. This is the time to delegate and to see who might be willing to help. Don't go it alone if you don't have to.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

People can be complicated, Taurus. You may not understand everyone, but that isn't really your priority.

The Nine of Wands demonstrates that there are times when the negative people in your life act as catalysts to growth and change. This can be one way to give thanks for the role they play in your life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Listen with your heart, Gemini.

You are going to receive a message, and the Page of Swords indicates that the note may come from a person whom you perceive to lack experience or wisdom. Hear them out anyway.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

Take a break, Cancer. The Four of Wands, reversed is a sign that you are managing too much and need to let certain things move out of your wheelhouse.

You might have a friend or person at work who would gladly shoulder the load with you. So, ask.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Betrayal hurts, Leo. You have someone who stabbed you in the back, not once, but in many ways.

The Ten of Swords reveals how hard this has hit you and you may feel like you can't or will never recover. The truth is you will, and you will also gain insight because of your emotional scars.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Your instincts are sharp, Virgo.

You have a lot of tenacity and courage, and the Knight of Cups reveals that it's good to listen to your inner voice and to trust your insights. You may be wrong, but this time, it's highly unlikely.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

You are surrounded by people who bring out the softer side of you.

The Page of Cups is a sign that a tender individual who understands your dreams and loves how creative you are is in your life to help you express yourself in an artistic, fun way.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You have your sight on a prize, Scorpio. And, the Page of Pentacles is about staying the course and not allowing yourself to become distracted.

Things will move quickly, and you'll soon find that you're able to get what you want without much effort.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

You have a wonderful new opportunity in front of you, Sagittarius. The Ace of Cups is about fresh starts and new beginnings.

You are going places and it shows. Make the most of this opportunity.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

You missed out on an opportunity, but also you didn't have to go through the unnecessary inconveniences that were hidden from you.

The Tower, reversed is a sign that you were likely going to be headed for trouble, but fate moved your life out of the way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Delayed gratification is not easy, Aquarius. But, the Seven of Pentacles is showing you that you have to put off certain things for today to get what you want for tomorrow.

It's not always going to be fun, but when you see the end product, it will be worth the wait.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Something has happened, Pisces. You are feeling held back when you have the Eight of Swords in your daily tarot card reading.

This is a sign that you may think that life is 'just this way', but the truth is you aren't as trapped as you are led to believe. You can break free if you tried. But, it's a choice only you can make.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.