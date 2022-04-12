Love Horoscope For Wednesday, April 13, 2022

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 13, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Aries

Try not to dwell on the past, Aries. Your love life may feel like it needs a little guardian angel to help you to move things in a new direction.

You're paying attention to sequential numbers and all the signs that tell you to trust what's happening right now. Lean in, little ram. Don't let your focus be only on what you can see.

Taurus

Choose friends who are unafraid to love you with their honesty. A real friend is going to tell you all the things that they see in you, even if you're not ready to hear it at the moment.

From your shadow self to the parts of you that you adore, people who love you embrace you for all you are. And, you should, too.

Gemini

You may feel lost in some sort of a dream where you think that things you feel or attributes your partner posses are there but they are not. Be mindful of your illusions, Gemini.

Even if you feel that this is the one, there could be a chance that your purpose in life is much bigger than a romantic relationship.

Cancer

So much illusion can become part of the way you love, Cancer. You may need to surrender all that you hope and dream in prayer.

If two people are meant to be together, they will find their way once again — if not in this lifetime, then in another, where life is reborn for a different outcome.

Leo

There is so much for you in this world, Leo. You are going to receive an abundance of love and good energy from a person in your life. You may not be asking for too much and have set your goals realistically.

But, for now, the winds of romance are headed your way, and you may want to enjoy your time together.

Virgo

One of you will have to be the peacemaker in the relationship. There is always a desire for everything to be 50/50 when you're with someone.

But, some people may lack the ability to give from their heart due to illness, loss of a job, and a relocation.

You may not always get along due to the pressures of life coming down on you, but you can choose how to respond, and to do so wisely.

Libra

When you give of yourself too much, it can cause you to feel out of sorts and a bit uncentered. So, for today, it's important to gift your own body time to heal and restore itself.

You will find it to be so refreshing when you can simply let go of any need to perform or any expectation to do things that you may not enjoy for the sake of love.

Scorpio

It feels so wonderful to let go of any fears you have when in love.

The Universe is asking you to give yourself permission to completely let go of your fears and sadness.

You may not think you have some, but the closer and more intimate you emotionally become when letting your guards down, you may see it.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, there's always hope when it comes to love. A relationship you adore may not be the way you'd like it to be.

But even in the moments where you are apart, there are remnants of your memories. These moments invite you to love one another from a distance, and perhaps this can help you both change.

Capricorn

When your inner voice speaks to you, Capricorn, do you hear it? Do you sense a stirring in your soul that speaks truth to your heart?

You may be learning to trust your intuition in a big way. These energies can mean that you're heart is preparing for love and healing g you for your future.

Aquarius

Invest time and energy into your relationship, Aquarius. Your love life is full of opportunities to find the right mix of seriousness and fun.

You are ready for closure and this week, you'll realize all the areas of your life that need tying up loose ends.

Pisces

Love from a good space in your heart. You are opening up a new portal of awareness that allows you to be a vessel of love and light in a whole new way.

You experience and give compassion, and discover your people who are perfectly meant for him too.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.