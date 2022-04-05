Love Horoscope For Wednesday, April 6, 2022

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 6, 2022.

With Venus in Pisces, we are lost in love, and it's harder to see clearly during this dreamier part of Venus's travel around the Sun. Venus in the sign of Pisces is exalted because she's able to express her unconditional love without any borders.

Our hearts open wide to receive and give love, even to those who do not seem to deserve our time and energy. And, that's the catch-22 to Venus right now. She loves and forgives without any strings, but the Sun in Aries and the Moon in Gemini invite all zodiac signs to put their needs first, and for this reason, we may experience conflict on Wednesday.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, April 06, 2022.

Aries

Single and looking? Lucky you. You just may meet someone locally, Aries, and it couldn't be any easier to connect with a person who shares your interests this week.

If you've felt the call to check out the local scenes or to hang out with friends for some adult fun, don't stay home. The urge to socialize is a positive omen that someone special is nearby.

Taurus

Change your mind, Taurus? A person whom you put in the friendship box may appear to be the perfect mate for you now.

You may be having doubts about your previous judgment related to a particular person. However, check your emotions. Ask yourself if you truly feel this way or if you're lonely and trying to fill a void.

Gemini

You discover who you are more when around other people, Gemini. People who love you may reflect certain traits within yourself that you love and also admire.

Their light in your life helps you to see how many wonderful traits you have, and also a few you will like to work on.

Cancer

You overcome the hurt, Cancer. Someone may have said something unkind to you recently, but you are stronger as a result.

While it never feels good to receive criticism from others, their honesty helps you to be the best version of yourself that you can be.

Leo

Love starts with friendship, Leo and this is a wonderful way for you to test the waters and see if this is your 'one'.

You have a golden opportunity to open your heart and your mind to make a solid, long-lasting connection.

Virgo

It's what you do that others see, Virgo. Your actions are making a big statement, and someone you care about may notice how much time and effort you're investing in them.

You may be just doing things in a certain way because that is who you are, but even though you don't perceive your actions as special, you are going above and beyond.

Libra

Do you believe in love, Libra? Your self-doubts or fears about a relationship can manifest in such a way that you have to address them. You may be slightly less open to sharing your heart with a person due to being hurt recently.

But, a twist of fate could have better things in mind and help you to see that love and risk can safely go hand-in-hand.

Scorpio

You share your heart without thinking twice, Scorpio, and this is so good for your emotional health.

You have discovered how loving people doesn't always leave you vulnerable without someone there to hold your hand. You are learning that caring for people can give you the support and love you've longed to find.

Sagittarius

A romantic trip or something fun, flirty, and playful captures your eye. You may not be looking for love, Sagittarius, but the doors are open and it may find you where you are.

Capricorn

Invest in your home life, Capricorn. Home is where memories are made, and you may find yourself basking in the love of your partner because you both feel safe and you're able to love without fearing for tomorrow or who will leave the other.

Aquarius

Sweet conversations tough the heart, Aquarius. Take a few moments to be romantic toward the one you love, in text or in how you speak toward one another.

You may be so surprised how many partners didn't realize their significant other did not feel the same way.

Pisces

Do something nice for yourself, Pisces. You may long for the approval of some but not get the reward you've asked for.

Sometimes you have to do what you love or want to do without worrying about who understands your choices or will support the decision you have made.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.