3 Zodiac Signs Whose Heart Heals After A Breakup During Moon in Gemini, April 5 - 7, 2022

If closure is the goal, then success is ahead. What's being referred to here is, of course, the desire to complete one's heartache, once and for all time. While healing the heart is never really too easy, it is doable, and it can be done this time around with the help of the Moon in Gemini. This transit works with our ability to make sense of both our lives and the events that shape us. If we have been hurt to the point where we feel damaged, then we need to come to an understanding: This life is short, and if we don't want to spend every minute of it feeling miserable, then it's up to us to shut the gate on senseless heartache and emotional pain that often comes after a breakup.

The Moon in Gemini brings out our intuitive side, which also suggests that we may come to know ourselves a little better during this astrological transit. What we will find out is that we are unhappy and that the root of that dissatisfaction lies in our memory of someone whom we once loved, who, perhaps, never loved us back.

We can honor this memory for as long as it takes, but that only seems to make us more miserable.

And so, with the assistance of the Moon in Gemini, we will figure out that we needn't carry around the burden of heartache after a breakup any longer, so the heart begins to heal. If we put our minds to the idea of actually and literally closing the pain down, then we will find success, but not only that, we will find freedom. And truly, it will feel so good to heal the heart. Moon in Gemini can help us achieve this detachment.

Here are the three zodiac signs whose heart heals after a breakup during the Moon in Gemini, April 5 - 7, 2022

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You have been in a state of constant heartbreak, and not only do you feel it, you feel burdened by it; you're ready to have a different experience now. In your very dedicated way, you've intended to hold on to that heartbreak because you felt you owed them this pain...you intentionally martyred yourself so that you could make more of it because the idea of just letting it go seemed preposterous to you.

The Moon in Gemini gives you an insight here: you can move on from your heartache and still hold this memory in reverence, in fact, it's much better for your health if you do. This heartbreak of yours may not necessarily be related to a past love, as it may very well be about an animal you once loved who no is no longer is with you. Happiness is very much available to you again, Leo. Trust in this.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The heartbreak you feel is something you've been wearing like a badge; you want others to know you're in pain. Not because you want sympathy — you don't, but because you want to establish who you are to others and you want them to know that you are not open to being hurt again. You've become cold and it's all because you haven't come to terms with your heartache.

You see it as a living, breathing thing that dominates your life and you don't know how to get rid of it, nor do you want to — or so you've told yourself. When the Moon in Gemini shines down on you, you may get a glimmer of relief from heartache and heal your heart; this is the time when you will realize that you can't carry this around any longer, for fear of being eaten alive by it. Allow this transit to help you get the closure you need. Feel it to heal it.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You've been told by friends that you're starting to worry them, with your constant brooding and your infectious sadness. This wasn't the person you wanted to be, but now you can't help yourself. You're just down in the dumps all the time because you can't get over what happened to you during your last romantic relationship. Your pride was bruised and your heart was smashed to pieces, and you just can't get over it.

Or...can you? Yes, actually, you can, and it will only serve to further your better experience here on Earth. Your heart, though pained, needs hope; you need to give yourself the gift of closure, and you may just be able to heal your heart after a breakup successfully during the Moon in Gemini if you try. Please try, Scorpio. We need you here. We need your joyous laughter and your sly sense of humor.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.