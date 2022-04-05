The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On April 6, 2022

Your daily horoscope for April 6, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Wednesday.

The Moon in Gemini speaking to Saturn asks us all to slow down a bit and to take time to figure things out without getting frustrated and quitting.

The Moon in Gemini is less apt to stick to something that doesn't make sense, so when taskmaster Saturn starts to put the pressure on us all emotionally it may appear to be a losing situation, but don't throw your hands up in the air admitting defeat just yet.

We have the Sun exalted in Aries, so there's a lot of work to be done to get our fresh start off of the ground this season. This solar season is unique in that the same intensity brought on by Saturn to today's Moon energy was also what we experienced when the New Moon took place in Aries last week.

So, this is it. We have to push a bit but do so with tact. This week's Saturn and Mars conjunction in Aquarius is still active until tomorrow, so approach your projects with both patience and finesse to get through to where you need to be.

What does this mean for you this Wednesday?

Here's the daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You have friends who want to hold you accountable, Aries, but are you going to listen? The Moon spends the day in Gemini, and this can have you talking more than hearing what is being said.

And when chattier lunar energy is met with a square toward stern Saturn in your friendship sector, you might want to pause and heed warnings.

This is a time to restructure, and advice that is good can be much-needed and timely. So, pay attention and see before dismissing help from others.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Moon is in your money sector, and when in Gemini, you personally may take a hands-off approach to your finances.

This can be you letting someone else make decisions for you, but is that going to be a good idea? Depends on who you ask because Saturn is hitting a tough aspect with the Moon today pulling the energy back in your career sector.

You may be limited due to some restrictions related to work. So, in other words, don't count blessings before you're certain they have come through for you. Live in the moment especially when it comes to your income.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Moon is in your zodiac sign, and this brings a lot of positive energy your way, but with Saturn involved, you may still struggle with figuring out how to get certain things in the process that involve 'other people's money'.

If you are depending on a friend to come through for you or a check to arrive in the mail, it may take longer than expected. You might be reluctant to push to get what you need, but if done in a certain way, the results will follow.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You wisen up today, Cancer. Today's Moon in Gemini activates your hidden enemy sector, but you're smart enough to sense when someone is not on your side.

So, when the Moon speaks to judgmental Saturn in your house of secrets, you may arrive at a hunch about a matter that had you fooled before, but not for too much longer.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Saturn's heavy energy in your relationship sector may have made it hard for you to get together with friends or put so much responsibility on you for the sake of others all year.

However, with the Moon in playful Gemini activating your friendship sector and making contact with Saturn today, things take a positive turn.

You could come into a role or some position of authority that allows you to make important changes to your schedule. This can give you a chance to open your social life as a result.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Moon in your sector of career and social status encourages natural curiosity for new horizons and business opportunities that allow you to take your earned skills to the next level.

You may find that you're ready to change fields or start taking on responsibility for more pay, even if the workload is double what you're used to. This is a great time to look into job openings and send your resume out.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Moon in Gemini brings out your desire to learn and to understand others, especially people from other cultures or around the world.

If you have a passport or have always wanted to travel, you may romanticize the idea of going away and seeing the world via a tour or perhaps through a cruise or some other means that gives you access to cities and countries you have not been to before.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Saturn in your home and family sector has given you a lot of reasons to feel like security and safety are an utmost priority in your life.

So, how you approach your living arrangements, or even what you feel like you need to do in order to make your home more inviting is on your mind today.

You may even become a self-appointed student of DIYs or decide to work on redesigning your own place with ideas from Pinterest.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are going through some transitions and evaluating everything closely, Sagittarius, especially who you keep in your inner circle.

The Moon is in your sector of partnerships and this either draws you in or makes you realize why you enjoy your freedom so much. With the Moon speaking to Saturn in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, conversations, particularly heavy ones can be alluring or a detraction. Keep chats on the lighter, more lively side today.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Saturn in your money sector can become a blessing if you remain diligent and responsible with what you have. So, when Saturn speaks to the Moon in Gemini, you may feel prompted to work twice as hard as usual.

The catch? Pay attention to details and don't cut corners for the sake of getting more done but losing out on the quality of your work in the process.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The spark of creativity and passion you've needed comes your way, Aquarius. Saturn in your house of personal development has left a lasting impression, and that is you are an island, even when you are around friends that you love and who love you back.

So, when the Moon remains in Gemini, it's a welcomed change to the way you've been feeling. A spark of hope or some sort of child-like optimism can return.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

When a door closes another one may not necessarily open right away. So, when Saturn is in your sector of hidden enemies, it's important to pay attention to the things people say and do.

The Moon in Gemini brings an important conversation your way, and this can enlighten you about the reality of a relationship that needs to be redefined.

