3 Zodiac Signs Who Reconcile With An Ex During Mars Conjunct Saturn, April 4 - 6, 2022

Mars conjunct Saturn is a very productive transit in so much as it supports our desire to focus on goals and achieve them. In relationships, it works in a similar way; we have a goal in mind, and that goal is a successful partnership. We don't get into relationships with the idea of failure. We want success, and most of us know that we have to work towards that kind of success, as it doesn't just fall in our laps.

When we fall out with someone we love, it's not always forever. In the same way, that falling IN love with someone doesn't always work out, it's the same for staying apart — that doesn't always work out either. Sometimes what we think is a split up is actually just a 'time off'. In other words, we separate from the one we love so that we can learn what life is like without them. And sometimes, that's a great thing indeed.

And so, during this time, Mars conjunct Saturn will affect us in a positive way, by bringing us back together with the ones we thought were once forever gone. Some couples should be together, and because human beings are flawed and imperfect, they need to go through the motions of whatever it takes before they come round to each other once again. And that is what will take place for many exes during Mars conjunct Saturn. Reconciliations and returns.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Reconcile With An Ex During Mars conjunct Saturn on April 4 - 6 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You never wanted to break up, and you and your ex partner did everything in your power to stick together, but things just fell apart anyway, and both of you ended up shrugging and giving in. The love was still there, but there was an element of impatience as if you were both waiting for the other one to 'save' it. Nobody at the time lifted a finger to save the relationship and so it was plain old laziness that prompted the two of you to actually separate.

Now, the feeling is that you shouldn't have taken it that far, and both of you have spoken together about this. An agreement will take place during Mars conjunct Saturn, and the both of you will once again try to start over. There is success here, as you have both grown into better versions of yourself. You will reconcile your differences and try again.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

When you first got together with the person you now call your ex, you wanted it all. Both of you did, in fact, and you certainly did try. There was always something special about your relationship, and you never wanted to fall down the hole that other people seemed to do on a regular basis; you wanted it to last.

You wanted to show this person respect and adoration, love and devotion — and you believed that they wanted to show you the same. It really felt like a match made in heaven, yet it fell into ruin, which never sat right with either of you. Still, you broke up and pretended that everything was OK.

Nothing was OK, and the two of you pined for each other until you could take it no longer. Then Mars conjunct Saturn entered the picture and now all you can see is a reunion in your future. Start getting excited, but remember — bring your best game, Libra. It's on now.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The truth is, you feel anxiety without your partner. Without their constant presence, you feel way too lonely and nearly incapable of completing even the simplest of tasks. You are heartbroken because you are no longer with them, and they know it.

What's interesting is that you're actually not alone in this feeling — your ex feels it too. And maybe this relationship is completely dysfunctional and maybe you enable the worst in each other, but that's what made the two of you 'the two of you.'

Was your relationship ever perfect? Hell no. Was it weird and co-dependent and far from ideal? Yes, yes, yes all the way...but that's how you like it, despite what the world says. You and this ex of yours need each other, and because of Mars conjunct Saturn, you will be seeing one another again. Perchance to reunite? Yes.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.