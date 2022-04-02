Love Horoscope For Sunday, April 3, 2022

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 3, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, April 03, 2022.

Aries

Put on the brakes, Aries. Love takes a deep dive into what matters most in life.

You may envision the future with someone now, but there are still a few details left to discover.

So, rather than overlook your chance to vet out your opportunity for love, slow down and let yourself get to know a person better.

Taurus

You deserve to have someone who sees you for who you are and not only what they can get from you or demand that you be.

You may feel the inner struggle between people-pleasing and trying to find your own voice in love.

Realize the value in standing your ground and not giving in to the pressure that forces you to ignore valuable parts of yourself.

Gemini

When Mars conjuncts Saturn it can feel as though the emotional side of love takes on a serious tone and becomes less playful than your child-like side loves to explore.

You are learning to put priorities into perspective, Gemini, and it's not easy. But, this is an important part of maturity that makes love last.

Cancer

Someone may need to take the lead when it comes to deciding who will do what or be responsible for certain things within your relationship.

It's may be a good idea to have a discussion on expectations and how the future should look after getting married or any crisis that could strike the family unexpectedly.

Leo

Dig into your why, Leo. All relationships have their tough moments, but looking back on what it was that brought you together can help you to see whether or not it's worth trying to work things out.

Are you ready to end it all just before the miracle happens? Or are things never going to change? Today's energy between Mars and Saturn may help you to unwrap the truth behind your situation.

Virgo

Mars and Saturn conjunct in your sector of health, and this can be where you find it necessary to take an important stand with your partner.

It's not easy to set boundaries in your relationships, especially if you've not been firm about them in the past. But why let things continue. Make yourself happy, and do what's best for you.

Libra

Date your partner in a way that you would if you had just met. Your relationship may have fallen into a routine that no longer allows you to see each other as 'the one' like you once did.

So, rekindle the magic by doing things that remind you why there's a spark in your relationship that is special and worth holding on to.

Scorpio

Family ties grow stronger just at the right time. How fortunate you are, Scorpio to have so many people in your world loving you in the way that you need.

If you haven't told your loved ones in a while how much you love and appreciate their encouragement and support, today's a wonderful time to reaffirm your appreciation.

Sagittarius

Words can e hard to say for anyone, but when you find yourself at a loss on how to express concern or to say 'I'm here' to someone you love, it's baffling.

The feeling of loss will pass, Sagittarius. Use this time to gather your own thoughts and feelings and to explore what is going on inside of yourself at this time.

Capricorn

Someone may need to borrow money from you, and a part of you may not be feeling so generous.

There can be a hesitation between helping a friend in need and giving without asking why. What does your intuition say you ought to do? Perhaps there's a reason you feel this way.

Aquarius

Self-doubt can mask your confidence when it comes to seeing your situation clearly.

You may feel less assured that you're doing the right decision when going no contact or refusing to open the door to a conversation with an ex. Stand strong though, Aquarius. Eventually, the wave of confusion passes.

Pisces

The past can feel as though it has a hold on you more than it actually does.

You can't control the past, Pisces, but what you can do is strive to be the best lover you can be right now, and that is enough.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.