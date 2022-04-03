Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For April 4, 2022

Happy Monday! Look into the day's energy with your tarot card reading on April 4, 2022. Check out your zodiac sign to see what astrology and today's daily numerology predict for you.





Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, April 04, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

You dodged a bullet, Aries. You nearly fell for an old trick temptation tries to play on you, only this moment was much different for you.

You wised up and saw the writing on the wall. You recognized what was happening, and instead of giving in to your weakness, you held firm and didn't cave. Bravo! You win.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

You are going to fall in love in a massive way, Taurus. An amazing soulmate connection is what you've sought after.

After kissing one too many frogs, this person is going to come into your life and you will both just know this is everything you've been waiting for. The timing will be perfect!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

You are only one person, Gemini. You have been taking on the lion's share of the workload, and now you've burned both ends of the candle at the same time.

You're running out of steam, so now you need a break. You don't need to continue at this pace, Gemini. Delegate what you can, and take a big break.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

It's tough once you realize who you are dealing with. The Six of Cups, reversed is about the loss you experience when a person's mask finally comes off and you see them for what they truly are.

You may not have ever anticipated so much deceit but sometimes people hide their true colors out of fear. Now, it's up to you to decide what you will do with this information.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

Death, reversed is about a loss that almost happened but didn't.

The fact that you nearly missed out on a situation or relationship can wake you up and cause you to realize it's up to you to make a change. Now you see where your vulnerabilities are, and you can build confidence and strength where you need it the most.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

A lot has changed, and what you thought would be an easy opportunity has suddenly become complicated and difficult.

You were ready to get started, but one thing after another has helped you to see, life had other plans for you. This journey will be more suited for your life's purpose.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

It's a good idea to get your financial priorities in order. You have been working hard so of course, what you earn you'd like to save, reinvest or use to build the life you've always dreamed of.

These things don't happen by accident. What you will want to do is plan and prepare in a way that's smart and well-thoughtout.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

You are someone who tries to do their best to get along with others, but a certain person may have already decided not to like what you bring to the table.

At first, you can think that you had something to do with their attitude, but no, it's not you, Scorpio. They have things to work on within themselves, and the only way to help the process is not to take their energy personally.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

There's a lot going on in the world, and it's so easy to forget that goodness and kindness remain superior to what's wrong.

You always get to decide what type of impact you want to leave in the world. So, choose to be that person who reflects the goodness inside of you to others, perhaps inspiring them to do the same.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Good things come to those who wait, Capricorn. And, you've not waited without doing something to make your life better.

You have been working hard in your life, and it shows. However, success is on its way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

You have finally broken free from the restrictions you've felt emotionally. So it's good to stand in your strength and courage, Aquarius.

You have held on to your inner strength, and now you remain stronger than ever before.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Don't overthink a problem. You tended to the solution as quickly as you could.

But, worrying about what you might have done better or more quickly is a non-issue. Instead, trust that your actions were enough for what this person needed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.