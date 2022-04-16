The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, April 17, 2022

Today brings the reminder that the more of yourself you embrace, the more life will flow for you. This means a choice to not struggle anymore for Pisces, Scorpio, and Aries.

This is one of the reasons why today's best horoscopes go to these three zodiac signs. Following the Libra Full Moon yesterday, energies will still be high even if the Moon has moved from Libra into Scorpio.

The lunar change will help all of us to become more connected with who we truly are as we move through energy today.

The Scorpio Moon connects with Venus helping you to see more clearly the struggle that you allow or invite into your life.

When you think of struggle it is not always those situations that are out of your control but instead those that you are choosing to participate in even though you have always had the ability to remove yourself.

This stems from your belief system about whether life, love, or even your professional path is supposed to be hard or if you deserve to have it be easy.

Today you start to believe that it can be easy or at the very least not always feel like you are having to swim upstream against the current.

Mercury and Venus team up today to help you be able to see another path forward and choose it for yourself.

This means that you first need to believe in it to then be able to create something. Right now, you are working on creating more joy and ease in your life.

So, Pisces, Scorpio, and Aries zodiac signs, the best horoscopes on Sunday, April 17, 2022 go to you.

More time to focus on what matters and to give up thinking that everything just must be so hard.

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Sunday is a beautiful day for you to start to embody what makes you so unique. With so many planets in Pisces right now, you will be feeling more authentic but also seeing the changes that bring about in your life. This means that you are going through a period of metamorphosis, or changes that help you to remember who you truly are and raise the stakes in your own life.

Today you may see this especially show up in your love life. If there has been a particular relationship or even a way of approaching dating that has seemed like more effort than reward, then this is a time when you will be shifting your perspective.

Allow yourself to let go of the belief that you have anything to prove to anyone and instead trust that those who are meant to be attracted into your life will be. You are the only one who can shift things, but it is also about why you believed at one-point things had to be so challenging. This brings deeper healing than just having a wonderful day and being able to receive love, it is about changing your entire attitude about life.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Life is always full of surprises, but sometimes for you, the biggest one is that those things in life that are supposed to be the most amazing should also be those that bring us to our lowest. As you move away from the Libra Full Moon and the Black Moon Eclipse in Taurus at the end of the month, the struggle for happiness will become your focus.

This is an entire life shift that you are going to be moving through right now as part of the changes that the current eclipse cycle will be bringing into your life this year. Think about what happiness means to you and then where the belief that it needs to be hard to earn originated from.

Before you can really see the magic that this eclipse series will bring, you need to get to a space where you can honestly believe that happiness is already yours and that it should never be a struggle to achieve. Today, embrace this go with the flow of energy allowing people to do their own thing, especially if they are not bringing joy to your life, and recognize that there is no point in life when you will be happier than this one. It is just a matter of allowing yourself to fully enjoy it.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

When you allow yourself to embrace the truth of who you are and where you are being guided in life then you open an entirely unique way of living. You have been and are on the brink of some major changes in your life whether it is regarding your own personal boundaries or even what the next chapter of your life holds. The biggest thing that today’s astrology brings is asking you if you are showing up as the person you truly are in your life or the person that you think you should be.

This may not have even been something that you have been aware of until recently or until you have allowed yourself to embrace your own truth. But it changes everything. You have been struggling with all that it means but today should support you in trusting that anything or anyone you lose by being more yourself was never someone that was truly there for you to begin with.

On this new part of your path, you must trust the way forward, even if it does not make sense, the most important thing is at the end of the day you can feel that you were true to your own self. Today’s energy helps bring you closer to this being more than just a new phase, but an entirely new lifestyle.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.