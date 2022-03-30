Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For March 31, 2022

Thursday's tarot card reading for March 31, 2022, is here with predictions for each zodiac sign. The numerology of the day brings attention to our relationships and how helpful we are when needed.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aries, which is about fresh starts, action, and taking risks. The Sun is also in Aries, too, which means we are aligned in our ability to think and feel.

Thursday's numerology is a 4, the Manager, and it's a good thing to remind ourselves to be diligent and patient as Aries is known for impatience, too. As we prepare to start a new chapter in life, keep things in check and try not to worry or fight when a few challenges appear on the journey.





Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Trust your instincts, Aries. You have a sharp mind that helps you to see things that you may have missed earlier this week.

Be open to making changes as you see necessary.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

Logic rules the day, Taurus.

You have a gut instinct about a situation, but now it's time to think about how to resolve the problem before it continues any further.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

Things are looking up, but that does not mean that they will be easy.

You may have a few obstacles and challenges in your way, but you will rise above and overcome them all.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Have fun and do something creative and playful. This is a wonderful time to express yourself through art or music.

Don't let your opportunity to make something beautiful pass you by this week.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

When self-doubt kicks in remind yourself how amazing you are.

Look at your history, Leo, and see all the times you thought you'd never make it but you did.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Stand your ground, Virgo. It's never easy to manage difficult people.

But the more determined you are to do the right thing the greater your chances are that those who intend to do wrong will find some other place to be.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

Now maybe a time to wait and put things on hold.

You may be ready to take action on a particular project, but too many problems reveal it's better to let things work themselves out before you start on things now.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Listen to your heart. You have an inner voice speaking to you to help guide your path.

Don't let the noise of life crowd it out from your ability to hear it. Make time to listen.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

A sudden problem can erupt, but if you are prepared in advance the drama will be less than you may have expected.

It's not a bad idea to plan for the worst, but to expect the best today.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

Some things are best left unsaid. You may not need to divulge a bit of information to explain the past.

Your past is not always meant for others who weren't there to know. Be cautious about how much you share details that could be used against you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

Have you been keeping to yourself lately? It's time to reenter your social life and begin again.

You have learned all that you needed to know, and now it's your chance to share your lessons with others.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

A wonderful message is coming your way from a person who may surprise you.

Don't dismiss the wisdom of a friend due to their age or experience. Their observant nature can help you at this time in a way that you need.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.