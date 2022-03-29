Love Horoscope For Wednesday, March 30, 2022

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 30, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Aries

Freedom is so close, Aries; you can almost taste it. Don't lose sight of your future, even when you feel like your heart and emotions are being restricted by forces out of your control.

You're where you need to be to learn your lessons, and when these problems you face are gone, you'll feel like a light has shown you joy and happiness.

Taurus

Love requires a lot of work and effort, and when you feel the burdens of life come down on your heart, feelings are heavy and difficult to process.

So, be gentle with yourself, Taurus. You don't have to have all of the answers, and you may not realize how much you'll heal once this time finally passes.

Gemini

You're a martyr for love, Gemini, but not without a reward for your effort. Disappointment and heartbreak are sobering, and you learn the darker side of love.

You see that you can adore a person for all that they are, even be willing to accept faults and flaws, but if they do not feel the same way about themselves, there's not much you can do but wait and see where things go without forcing them.

Cancer

Keep your boundaries, Cancer.

You are giving so much of yourself that you may be putting your heart at risk of heartbreak. Don't rush things that take time to grow.

The more you let someone into your life without their earning your trust, the greater the chances are that you'll miss seeing the truth of your situation.

Leo

Sometimes relationships have to break up for things to change.

If you use this time wisely to learn what you need to know about yourself, you may find that a little distance was helpful and gave you the courage you needed to make important changes that improve your life — with or without another person involved.

Virgo

Free time and the ability to take things slowly without rushing to an appointment or getting work done may be a welcomed change in your relationship needs.

Today, take a step back from all the to-dos and think about what you should not do. Simplify the time to have more freedom to love and be with people you care about.

Libra

Some people define romance as practical things, like a cup of coffee or doing the dishes.

There's a dance to romance that is rooted in the earthy action of being there for someone.

You don't have to go above and beyond all the time to wow a person you care about. Just holding hands and listening can mean so much more today.

Scorpio

Buying a new home or finding a love nest for you and your significant other to share can be challenging right now.

The tests you face help you to see the depth of love you have for your partner and help you to learn how to manage conflict when tensions arise in situations outside of your control.

Sagittarius

Saying how you feel about a person or a situation isn't always easy for you, even though you often find the right words at the last moment.

Your honesty is a form of love someone needs right now. Being the type of friend who says the truth is always a blessing, even if someone gets angry at first.

Capricorn

Capricorn, right now, money can be tight, and you may feel like you have much less than you do.

This is when you see how rich you are with love which doesn't cost a thing to express and share freely with the people in your life.

Aquarius

Aquarius, love has a funny way of changing you from the inside out.

Even during the most challenging times, you grow into a resilient person who remains faithful and loyal when others would have given up already.

Pisces

Pisces, revisiting the past is both sweet and sad.

You are learning to heal from the pain you felt when you lost in love, but look at how much you've gained. You are now ready to move forward in this area of your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.