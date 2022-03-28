Love Horoscope For Tuesday, March 29, 2022

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 29, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Aries

Aries, your friends are there to give you guidance and help you feel ready to take the next step.

Saying goodbye to things you once enjoyed is not easy, but your heart is ready for something new.

Taurus

Taurus, self-love is so important for you right now. Where you feel hurt or lacking in confidence, take time to address.

Don't deny your feelings by distracting yourself with people or things. Life can be uncomfortable, but you'll be glad you did the work later.

Gemini

Gemini, love is a fantastic teacher. You grow into the person you always knew you could be.

You are strong and capable of so many things. Single or in a relationship, you are where you need to be.

Cancer

Cancer, being lonely when you are in a relationship with someone, is so hard on your heart, and you are being introduced to a side of yourself you've not seen.

You learn to appreciate the peaceful silence of solitude, and you are learning to value time alone and the blessings that come with self-sufficiency.

Leo

The topic of commitment may enter the conversation today, but you may or may not be willing to take your relationship to the next level just yet.

Honesty will be required of you, and it's better to be open about how you feel than to lead someone on or pretend that you're indifferent about how things are headed.

Virgo

It's easy to become self-critical when it comes to how you wish your life could be. But, Virgo, when you are so hard on yourself, it makes it difficult on others who love you.

Be kinder to yourself, and try to see yourself through the eyes of those who find your flaws beautiful and perfectly suited for all you're meant to be.

Libra

You are a naturally romantic soul, so when there seems to be more work than play, you may be thinking over time about how to work some magic into the day.

This is one of those days where picking up flowers on the way home from work is the simplest token of love with the most meaning.

Scorpio

Family problems and tensions around the home can make your safe place feel less of a haven. Love can be harder to express during those moments when everyone is picking up tension this week.

When you can be kinder and a bit more compassionate, try your best to demonstrate love with a more supportive approach.

Sagittarius

Communication goes a long way, but there can still be gaps in how often you can connect with your partner.

Today, focus on quality over quantity when chats are limited to a few moments between busy meetings and work-related obligations that keep you from spending time with the one you love.

Capricorn

You are not the type of person who gives up quickly, especially when you've decided that you're in love with someone who is worth all the sacrifice you need to make.

If you're in a long-distance relationship right now, your heart is willing to put in the extra effort to make things work.

Aquarius

Love takes on new meaning for you, and absence can make the heart grow fonder, despite your love of independence and freedom.

On days like today, it's not easy to wear your heart on your sleeve, but Aquarius, your feelings remain out in the open for everyone to see.

Pisces

Fear of the unknown can have you doubting whether or not you want to break up with someone you love but no longer feel compatible with.

You may struggle to find the correct answers and remain on the fence when it comes to which path you need to take at this time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.